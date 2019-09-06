PASSIVE HOUSE ACCELERATOR ANNOUNCES ZACK SEMKE AS DIRECTOR

Nonprofit Veteran’s Role to Focus on Content and Developing Strategic Partnerships

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Passive House Accelerator (“PHA”) announced today that Zack Semke has joined the team as PHA’s new Director. Semke’s roles will include creating and curating content for PHA, expanding the scope of the site, and establishing new relationships throughout the Passive House community and beyond.Semke has been a strong advocate of sustainable building practices for over a decade, as well as a tireless evangelist for Passive House and net zero carbon construction. He co-founded and co-chairs Shift Zero (a net zero carbon building alliance), serves on the Board of Directors of Passive House Northwest, and is a member of Al Gore’s Climate Reality Leadership Corps. Semke has also provided marketing consulting services through his firm, Semke Studio, LLC, which he founded in 2018, and is currently the VP of Marketing for Zola Windows in Seattle. He has also served as the Chief Evangelist for Hammer and Hand and the CMO for NK Architects.PHA was founded by Michael Ingui, a Partner at Baxt Ingui Architects, earlier this year. The PHA website, which launched in June, was created to be a collaborative hub for the designers, architects, contractors, and homeowners within the Passive House community.“Zack’s experience has made him a true leader in the Passive House community, making him the perfect fit for the Passive House Accelerator team,” Ingui said. “We look forward to helping him realize his vision for the site as we grow and introduce more people to the benefits of the Passive House methodology.”On top of being an aggregator of news pertaining to the worldwide Passive House movement and sustainable architecture and design in general, the site also features original content, showcases projects that utilize Passive House building standards, provides visitors with an event calendar for upcoming workshops and conferences, and allows members of the community to share ideas and solutions. The site can also serve as a launch point for individuals who are less familiar with Passive House and who would like to learn more about its numerous benefits.“It’s a very exciting time to join the team,” Semke said. “More and more people understand that climate change is a problem that requires concrete solutions, like Passive House, to dramatically reduce building emissions. With Passive House Accelerator, we are providing everyone from experienced Passive House architects to homeowners who may have just learned about Passive House a platform where they can collaborate, seek out guidance, offer solutions, and become a community united by a shared goal.”



