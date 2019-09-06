Online Sex Toys Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Previously known as a taboo, sex has become a hot topic of discussion throughout the world. A rising number of people have accepted sexuality and are exploring their sexuality with several things. This has led to the rise of sex toys. Sex toys, previously considered irrelevant and over the top components for sex, has now become a very integral part of the entire process. It helps people dramatize the entire scenario and make it a delightful experience.

The easy availability of sex toys through both online as well as offline channels has boosted the growth prospects of the segment. The first world countries have witnessed a significant rise in the number of offline stores. The footfalls in the showrooms have an astounding figure as more number of people, irrespective of age, have considered experimenting with their sexual appetite.

On the other hand, people who feel shy visiting such stores find comfort through online channels. There are thousands of sellers on the internet which provide an endless array of products to the end-users.

The global online sex toys market completed a significant milestone in the year 2018. The numbers have been positive, and the compound annual growth rate of the industry has been staggering. By the year 2025, the segment is considered to give a steep competition to the other segments or the other categories in the e-commerce industry.

The emerging online sex toys market has attracted some of the major brands in the game. These companies are trying to experiment with the segment and are busy building a brand out of it. Some of the major companies that have been in the industry long enough include names like Doc Johnson, LELO, Standard Innovation, Reckitt Benckiser, and LUVU Brands.

The anonymity and the safe and secure transaction has helped the industry grow at an unprecedented rate. As the field continues to develop in the first world nations, other key geographic locations are not far behind and would soon accept the trend as a common phenomenon.

Key factors promoting the growth of the industry

Keeping sexual desires aside, sex toys have been used for different therapies. More and more people are learning the advantage of sex toys. For instance, a lot many ladies have opted for sex toys to make sure that the vaginal tissue remains flexible. On the other hand, some of the sex toys have been known to help men have orgasm despite erectile dysfunction. This, along with a slew of facts, has helped the online sex toys market grow leap and bound.

The growth figures have helped the online market come up with different solutions that can help people experiment with their sexuality. But the rising tension between the United States and China has affected the industry by a great extent. Most of the toys are manufactured and sent to the rest of the world from the manufacturing giant China. The United States is one of the biggest consumers of sex toys, and the growing tension between the two nations has affected the online sex toys market by a great extent.

