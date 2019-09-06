SOFTWARE-DEFINED WIDE AREA NETWORK (SD-WAN) Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global SOFTWARE-DEFINED WIDE AREA NETWORK (SD-WAN) Market

Technology is evolving with each passing day. It has boosted the overall demand for the software-defined wide-area NETWORK (SD-WAN). The programing characterized organizing in Wide Area Network is gaining popularity as it helps to streamline the overall administration as well as activity of the WAN. This is possible as it decouples the systems administrative equipment from its control component. This technology executes virtualization innovation. In the organizational context, this technology is gaining great attention as firms are in a position to fabricate higher execution WANs.

Similarly, firms are also able to broaden the overall arrangements of their Personal Computers (PCs) over vast separations. The high utility of the technology has constructively influenced the overall performance of Software-Defined Wide Area Network in the current times. It is expected that by the year 2023, the market will reach USD28.9 billion.

To get a detailed insight into the growth potential of the Software-Defined Wide Area Network market, a thorough analysis has been conducted. A comprehensive analysis relating to the key market drivers, opportunities, threats, and company profile has been presented here.

Key Players of Global SOFTWARE-DEFINED WIDE AREA NETWORK (SD-WAN) Market-

Major companies such as Aryaka Networks Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Cloudgenix Inc., Versa Networks, etc. are profiled in this report. Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market is also segmented into major application and geographies.

Market assessment

In the technology-driven times, business undertakings are intending to make the use of Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) so that they can have a competitive edge against their competitors in terms of technology and innovation. Due to the rise in the level of competition, the overall performance of the Software-Defined Wide Area Network at the global context has improved to a substantial extent. Due to the overall attractiveness of the market setting, several market players have entered the scene, such as Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, CloudgenixInc. Versa Networks, and many more.

Segmentation and influencing factors

The software-defined wide-area NETWORK (SD-WAN) has been segmented based on the regions in which it operates and the application. A wide range of factors and market elements come into play and have a major influence on the performance of the market in the global business environment. In spite of the difference in the factors that arise in the different market segments, the potential of the market seems to be bright. This is because the technology empowers organizations all across the globe to make sure that the application execution can effectively meet the benefit level assertions. Some of the main factors that have molded the performance of the market include the rising popularity of cloud solutions and the increase in the IT spending of business entities in different parts of the globe.

News

In the present times, the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market has gained a significant level of traction as more number of business undertakings is adopting the technological solution to simplify their technology-driven journey. Business organizations that intend to manage their hybrid cloud-connected networks effectively are the main customers of the attractive and flourishing market. Due to the rising demand of the market offerings as well as the rapid evolution of technology, it is believed that the industry will flourish in the times to come.

