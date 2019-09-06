Mobile Anti-malware Market 2019 Company Profiles, Size, Share and Market Intelligence Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Mobile Anti-malware -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Anti-malware Industry

Description

The mobile anti-malware market is flourishing at a rapid pace. The increase in malware attacks portrays a challenging situation for cybersecurity. Mobile anti-malware is effective in protecting mobile devices from unauthorized spyware that enables the accessing of information without the permission of the users. The use of malware can result in loss of important personal as well as business information. The increase in the number of internet and smartphone users drives the demand for mobile anti-ware products.

The ability of the mobile anti-malware to provide customized mobile experience to the customers increases its demand. The mobile anti-malware is able is to detect, prevent and modify the potential cyber-attacks. Mobile-antimalware spending is expected to grow during the forecast period. The global market is anticipated to grow by a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape of Mobile Anti-malware Market

The leading competitors of the mobile anti-malware market include McAfee, AVG Technologies, AVAST Software, and BitDefender.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3048806-mobile-anti-malware-market-global-industry-analysis-market

Mobile Anti-malware Market Segmentation

The global mobile anti-malware market segmentation is done basing on the end-user, operating system, and region.

Based on end-users, the global market is segmented as BFSI, healthcare, government, and retail users. The BFSI segment holds the highest market share in the global scenario of mobile anti-malware.

Based on the operating system, the global mobile anti-malware market is broadly classified into Android OS, BlackBerry OS, Apple OS, Windows OS, and other operating systems.

The Android OS mobile anti-malware is useful in scanning and detecting applications available on the Google Play Store. The Apple OS enhances the security of Apple mobile applications. The windows OS secures the different applications on the iOS and android based smartphones. The BlackBerry OS offers security to the blackberry devices against the spyware and other computer viruses.

Geographical Segmentation of Mobile Anti-malware Market

Based on important geographies, the global mobile anti-malware market is segmented as the Asia Pacific region, Latin America region, Europe Region, North America Region, and the Middle East & Africa Region.

The increasing number of smartphone users in the Asia Pacific region makes it the leading market in the global scenario. North America is anticipated to become the second leading region in the global mobile anti-malware market during the forecast period.

Global Market Drivers and Barriers of the Mobile Anti-malware Market

The evolving market of smartphones and the surging rate of cyber attacks on smartphones is the key market driver for the growing demand for mobile anti-malware. The increase in the use of smartphones for a wide range of purposes including online transactions, uploading and downloading necessitates the adoption of mobile anti-malware.

The requirement of high-level encryption is a potential barrier to the growth of the global anti-malware market. The lack of training and awareness about the mobile anti-malware are other limitations restriction the growth.

The responsive adoption of mobile anti-malware by the organization to protect their intellectual property and enhance network security is expected to boost the market growth. The rising level of infiltration on the internet demands the deployment of the anti-malware.

Continued...

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3048806

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.