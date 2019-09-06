Ice Hockey Apparel Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Ice hockey has been a tremendous hit in North America and other prominent areas across the globe. The rising popularity of the sport has boosted the Ice Hockey Apparel Market, which represents a massive industry in itself. The apparel, the sporting gears, and the other items related items are a great hit among fans all around the globe, and the industry shows some promising signs in the next few years.

Several factors have resulted in the growth of the industry. From new designs to production of a better quality of apparels, every aspect of the industry has helped the industry grow leap and bound. The international brands involved in the production of the sports merchandise have been strictly following the rules set by the global communities. This, in turn, has led to the production of better apparels and has attracted the ice hockey fans throughout the world. On the other hand, the modernization of apparel making process has led to minimization of the cost of premium of clothes and has increased adoption of comfortable ice hockey apparel.

As per the latest figures, the global ice hockey apparel market crossed a major milestone in the year 2018. The compound annual growth rate of the industry for the next few years is recorded to be xx percent. The sector will cross another significant milestone in the year 2025 and is expected to grow to leap and bound in the following year.

Key Players of Global Ice Hockey Apparel Market =>

• Adidas

• Bauer Hockey (Easton Hockey)

• Harrow Sports

• New Balance

• Graf Skates

• Montreal-Tackla Hockey

• Tecnica Group

• Sher-Wood Athletics Group

Evolution of online platforms as a major vendor

No wonder that the ice hockey apparel market represents a huge opportunity. The sales figure of the industry clocked more than $300 million way back in 2017. The figures have been rising since then. While men apparels represented the huge chunk, the rising popularity of the sport among ladies has also boosted the growth prospects in the region.

On the other hand, the online platforms have evolved to be the major vendor of ice hockey apparel market in recent few years. The on-time deliveries, improvements in customer services, and the global acceptance of premium products from the trusted platforms have driven growth opportunities in the space.

Major Geographies

Ice hockey is still an evolving sports and shares very limited viewership across the globe. There are very few countries where the sport is a huge hit. These regions are also the leading regions with the biggest ice hockey apparel market. These major regions include countries like Canada, The United States, China, Japan, and the majority of nations in Europe. The sport is not widespread in the Asia Pacific region and hence has minimal scope for ice hockey apparel market.

No doubt that the ice hockey apparel market represents a huge opportunity. The industry is still flourishing and is boosted by the presence of e-commerce. The sports have been getting momentum in the recent past few years, and along with the sport, the apparel market has seen a rise too. The advanced preparation process, coupled with a robust supply chain, has helped the industry grow better than anticipated. With the sport getting momentum all across the world, the global apparel market is on a high rise.

