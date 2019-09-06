Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Global Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robotic desktop automation (RDA) can be classed as intelligent process automation (IPA) software. The process includes installation on a local scale on an operator’s laptop or desktop. It provides results on demand or against a schedule. Its services include assistive automation, for agent assist automation, and in-line automation. The system is gaining widespread popularity in myriad sectors covering manufacturing industries to corporate offices. The global robotic desktop automation (RDA) market is expected to gain strong traction in the foreseeable future.

Several factors like cost affordability, improvement of manufacturing sector, better inclusion of internet in the system, hike in the use of IoT, development of AI & merging of it with the process, growing need for automated support, and others are expected to provide boost to the market. In corporate house, the technology is gaining traction due to its ability to manage accounting, compliance, payroll, human resources, purchasing, IT, legal, and security processes. Apart from that, other end-user industries are expected to promote the global market.

The key players covered in this study

Jacada, Inc.

Pegasystems, Inc.

Blue Prism

RoboTask

Intradiem

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Samyutam

Softomotive Ltd.

UiPath

Kleptika

Segmentation:

Type and application are two distinct segments that can be studied well to understand the global robotic desktop automation (RDA) market. This segmentation allows better understanding of the growth rate by providing details regarding factors that are impacting the market.

Based on the type, the robotic desktop automation (RDA) market can be segmented into professional services and training services. Both these segments are expected to fetch in notable revenues.

Based on the application, the robotic desktop automation (RDA) market can be segmented into IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government, healthcare, retail, and utilities. These segments are taking in the process rapidly, which can boost the market growth substantially in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are regions that have been included in the global robotic desktop automation (RDA) market study. The report aims at learning from various demographic changes to maximize profits in the future.

North America and Europe are expected to launch strong technological support to improve the infrastructure of this segment. Funds for research & development sector are pouring in as various private and public investors are showing great interest in the process. At the same time, various market players, by operating from these two regions, are ensuring substantial intake of revenue. The UK, the US, Canada, France, Germany, and others are expected to take benefit of this market.

The APAC region is all set to move forward as several countries are showing hike in expenditure to support their attempt to revive infrastructures or set up them afresh. Such processes are creating space for the market to permeate with ease. India, China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and others are showing substantial growth in the process.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Professional Services

1.4.3 Training Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.5.2 IT and Telecom

1.5.3 Banking And Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.4 Government

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Retail

1.5.7 Utilities

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Size

2.2 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

2.2.2 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

.....



12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Jacada, Inc.

12.1.1 Jacada, Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Introduction

12.1.4 Jacada, Inc. Revenue in Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Business (2014-2019))

12.1.5 Jacada, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Pegasystems, Inc.

12.2.1 Pegasystems, Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Introduction

12.2.4 Pegasystems, Inc. Revenue in Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Pegasystems, Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Blue Prism

12.3.1 Blue Prism Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Introduction

12.3.4 Blue Prism Revenue in Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Blue Prism Recent Development

12.4 RoboTask

12.4.1 RoboTask Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Introduction

12.4.4 RoboTask Revenue in Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 RoboTask Recent Development

12.5 Intradiem

12.5.1 Intradiem Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Introduction

12.5.4 Intradiem Revenue in Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Intradiem Recent Development

12.6 Automation Anywhere, Inc.

12.6.1 Automation Anywhere, Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Introduction

12.6.4 Automation Anywhere, Inc. Revenue in Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Automation Anywhere, Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Samyutam

12.7.1 Samyutam Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Introduction

12.7.4 Samyutam Revenue in Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Samyutam Recent Development

12.8 Softomotive Ltd.

12.8.1 Softomotive Ltd. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Introduction

12.8.4 Softomotive Ltd. Revenue in Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Softomotive Ltd. Recent Development

12.9 UiPath

12.9.1 UiPath Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Introduction

12.9.4 UiPath Revenue in Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 UiPath Recent Development

12.10 Kleptika

12.10.1 Kleptika Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Introduction

12.10.4 Kleptika Revenue in Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Kleptika Recent Development

……Continued

