Smart Gun Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

Introduction

Global Smart Gun Market

The rising crime rates have become one of the major problems of the modern world. The growth of cartels and the easy availability of guns in the black markets have become one of the significant concerns of administrators all across the globe. The killings in places like public parks and schools have a widespread effect on the people. This has instilled fear among the masses, and hence, more and more people are opting for the smart guns throughout the world.

The administrators have already shown green lights to the use of smart guns. But there are stringent laws in place that affect the growth opportunities of the market. This is essentially a much needed as a rise in the number of guns in public can be disturbing at the very least. It can raise the crime rates even further, and hence, the regulations play quite a crucial role in the growing smart gun market.

The smart gun market crossed a major mark in the year 2018. The market size of the following product is expected to be around xyz million dollars. With the legalization of the market and widespread adoption of smart guns, the market is about to grow in size and cross a major milestone of xyz million dollars by the year 2025.

Key Players of Global Smart Gun Market =>

The global smart gun market represents a huge opportunity, and the competition is highly competitive. The industry is still evolving, yet there are very few rooms for growth. In the next five to ten years, the industry is about to consolidate with very few industries remaining in the space. Some of the major players that have the highest share are Armatix, TriggerSmart Technologies, iGun Technology, and Biofire Technologies. These companies have been working in the industry for years altogether and know the industry quite well. Their expertise in implementing large scale solutions coupled with a robust supply chain, make sure that they reach all the countries throughout the globe.

The evolving needs for guns have helped the smart gun market spread rapidly. While the United States represented the most significant market, the Middle East countries and the Asia Pacific Region define the next set of opportunity for the smart gun industry.

Smart Guns and 3D printing technology

There is a slew of factors that affect the growth of the smart gun market. One of the most common factors that have affected the growth of the market is the emergence of 3D printing technology. With 3D printers, one can “manufacture” or “print” anything based upon the requirements. 3D printing has emerged out to be one of the major to drive the growth of 3D printing technology. The legality of the 3D printed guns is still in question. The technology can be exploited to manufacture illegal weapons and hence should be used carefully.

The smart guns are enabled through biometrics and RFID and hence ensure that only the desired person can use the gun. This feature has helped the market grow leap and bound as the access to a gun is access to the gun is limited to few hands only. The modernization of laws, coupled with 3D printed technologies, has boosted the growth opportunities of the market.

