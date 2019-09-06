Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market 2019 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2025
Next generation diabetic therapy and drug delivery systems are used to improve the adherence to insulin in diabetic patients to reduce the risk of complications related to sudden change in the blood sugar level.
The market growth is attributed to the rise in the number of diabetic patients globally and the increase in disposable income among these patients. The benefits of using these advanced devices over conventional products, such as painless mode of insulin delivery and improvement in adherence to medication, and rise in the healthcare expenditure are expected to increase the demand for these products, thus fueling the market growth. However, lack of awareness, cost restrains in the developing regions, and less variability in products are expected to hamper the growth.
Asia-Pacific possesses high market potential for the growth of next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market, owing to increase in demand for advanced diabetic products, high incidence of diabetes, and rise in healthcare expenditure. It has experienced fast-paced growth, in terms of production and development of advanced diabetic products.
This report focuses on the global Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Johnson & Johnson
Abbott Laboratories
Medtronic
Sanofi
Novo Nordisk
MannKind Corporation
Enteris BioPharma
Dexcom
Senseonics
Medtech
Synertech
Zosano Pharma
Relmada Therapeutics
Eli Lilly and Company
Transdermal Specialties
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Inhalable Insulin
Oral Insulin
Insulin Patches
CGM Systems
Artificial Pancreas
Market segment by Application, split into
Diagnostic/Clinics
ICUs
Home Healthcare
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
