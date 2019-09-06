API Intermediate Market 2019 Global Analysis & Forecast to 2025 Market Research Report
API intermediates are compounds or agents used as raw materials for the formulation of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).
The global API Intermediate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the API Intermediate market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of API Intermediate in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of API Intermediate in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global API Intermediate market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global API Intermediate market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
BASF
Jigs Chemical
Sanofi Winthrop
Ami
Cambrex
A.R.Life Sciences
Dragon Hwa
Shandong Jiulong
Hipharma
AMPAC
Market size by Product
By intermediate
Patent Intermediates
Non-patent Intermediates
By product
Chemical Intermediates
Biotech Intermediates
Market size by End User
Oncology
Diabetes
Cardiovascular Disease
CNS & Neurological Disorders
Endocrinology
Other Therapeutic Applications
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global API Intermediate market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of API Intermediate market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global API Intermediate companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of API Intermediate submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
11 Company Profiles
11.1 BASF
11.1.1 BASF Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 BASF API Intermediate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 BASF API Intermediate Products Offered
11.1.5 BASF Recent Development
11.2 Jigs Chemical
11.2.1 Jigs Chemical Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Jigs Chemical API Intermediate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Jigs Chemical API Intermediate Products Offered
11.2.5 Jigs Chemical Recent Development
11.3 Sanofi Winthrop
11.3.1 Sanofi Winthrop Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Sanofi Winthrop API Intermediate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Sanofi Winthrop API Intermediate Products Offered
11.3.5 Sanofi Winthrop Recent Development
11.4 Ami
11.4.1 Ami Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Ami API Intermediate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Ami API Intermediate Products Offered
11.4.5 Ami Recent Development
11.5 Cambrex
11.5.1 Cambrex Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Cambrex API Intermediate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Cambrex API Intermediate Products Offered
11.5.5 Cambrex Recent Development
11.6 A.R.Life Sciences
11.6.1 A.R.Life Sciences Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 A.R.Life Sciences API Intermediate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 A.R.Life Sciences API Intermediate Products Offered
11.6.5 A.R.Life Sciences Recent Development
11.7 Dragon Hwa
11.7.1 Dragon Hwa Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Dragon Hwa API Intermediate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Dragon Hwa API Intermediate Products Offered
11.7.5 Dragon Hwa Recent Development
11.8 Shandong Jiulong
11.8.1 Shandong Jiulong Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Shandong Jiulong API Intermediate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Shandong Jiulong API Intermediate Products Offered
11.8.5 Shandong Jiulong Recent Development
11.9 Hipharma
11.9.1 Hipharma Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Hipharma API Intermediate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Hipharma API Intermediate Products Offered
11.9.5 Hipharma Recent Development
11.10 AMPAC
11.10.1 AMPAC Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 AMPAC API Intermediate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 AMPAC API Intermediate Products Offered
11.10.5 AMPAC Recent Development
Continued….
