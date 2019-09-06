Telehealth Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Telehealth is a method of facilitating patients located in distant and remote location with health care services by using Advanced Information and Communication technologies. Telehealth market is bridging the gap between patients and their caregivers. Sharp rise in chronic diseases worldwide, such as Asthma, Cancer and Diabetes, which requires regular checkup and assessments are expected to provide traction to the telehealth market. Increase in geriatric population and rise in cardiovascular diseases are adding to the cause also. The global telehealth market is expected to garner revenues in the coming years by having a solid foundation on these factors.

Other factors that could transform the telehealth market includes facilities that physicians get by going beyond their own setup, to their patients, during long travel time. Various imaging techniques like X-Ray, CT Scan, Ultrasound and MRI, home based devices like BP and Sugar monitoring devices coupled with advanced information and communication system have fueled the growth of Telehealth market. Patients are also satisfied because travelling time and cost are getting reduced significantly.

Segments:

The Global Telehealth market can be segmented based on application. The application segment can be further segmented into live video, store-and-forward, remote patient monitoring, and mobile health. This segmental analysis gives a thorough insight of the potential, size, growth and share of the market.

The Live Video (Synchronous) is a method where a patient can discuss their problem with their physician in real time, from a distant site using only medical cameras and specialized software and their Physician can diagnose, prescribe medicine or tests and monitor.

The Store-And-Forward (Asynchronous) method is to collect the clinical data from a service provider and transfer it digitally to a specialized center for reporting. The health professional then sends back their findings by email or upload them to a secure network.

The Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) is a mode of healthcare system where the patient themselves could generate their health reports using home-based devices, such as Portable Blood Pressure and Sugar monitor etc. This type of service helps the Physician to get a thorough report during their treatment process.

The Mobile Health (mHealth) is generally known to provide healthcare support using mobile phones and wireless wearable devices.

Regional Analysis:

North America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, South America, and Asia Pacific are regions in which this Global Telehealth Market can be segmented. Rising use of Mobile phones and advanced communication technology setup along with several veteran healthcare programs are driving the market in North America and Europe. Whereas, Telehealth market in this APAC market is increasing due to its high-density of aged population, rising cost of healthcare, growing burden of chronic diseases. Younger generation is also playing a pivotal role in the telehealth market by using a lot of the wearable and mobile technologies. Technological advancements and Government initiatives are also expected to fuel the telehealth market growth.

