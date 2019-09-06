Running Apparel and Footwear Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Global Running Apparel and Footwear Market

The global Running Apparel and Footwear Market is growing at a fast pace as running is increasingly becoming a trend sport across all age groups. People are becoming more and more health conscious and are participating in various running events. Keeping this in mind and also to provide basic comfort to people while they run or walk, manufacturers are developing products that are technologically-enriched, sleek in design, specific in its use, and with soles that provide extra comfort to both leg and spine.

Social Media is also playing an important role in giving momentum to the market for Running Apparel and Footwear. New communities or groups through Social media for running for different type of runners have developed. People are becoming more and more aware about the product they choose and the comfort they wish to have. Communities and Corporate sectors are also coming up with different running programs to encourage their employees or the common people towards running. Younger generation are also finding themselves inclined to this sport, which is giving the market a new dimension. Companies, involved in the Running Apparel and Footwear market, are taking initiatives to use eco-friendly products to develop these items by using recycled rubber, organic cotton, water-based adhesives and plastic materials.

Key Players of Global Running Apparel and Footwear Market =>

Some of the major manufacturer’s are Nike Inc, Adidas Inc, ASICS Corporation, FILA Inc, PUMA SE, Reebok International etc.



Segments:

This global market for Running Apparels and Footwear can be segmented by their applications. This leads to a better understanding of the key influencing factors, which helps to grow the market base.

Based on the application type this market can be segmented into Running Apparel and Footwear.

New technologies such as Seamless Garments, Moisture resistant, Insulation, Antibacterial or garment with reflective logos are adding new dimension to the Running Apparel segments.

Smart Shoes with running apps are being developed by almost every footwear companies that track their consumer’s health and fitness data, their comfort level and suggesting new ways to boost their performances. These products are also becoming various harsh weather-resistant to let people run freely.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, South America and Asia Pacific are regions that have been named in the Global Running apparel and footwears market report. Such an extensive region-specific analysis makes it easier to identify various growth opportunities and garner more traction in the coming years.

North America and Europe, having a strong setup for R&D and the market to implement new changes, are giving this Market a necessary boost. Several countries like the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Spain, France, Italy, and Germany are making considerable progress. The APAC countries are also emerging as a developing market both for its production setup supported by its increasing customer base. As a strong customer base, India, China, Japan,and other countries from the region are promotig the growth of the market considerably.

Industry News:

Adidas launched the new PulseBoot HD for running recently, which promotes some serious features like better grip on bot wet and dry surface with Adaptive Traxion Continental Rubber soles, extra boost to running with better energy return with each stride, and Adapt Knit fabric to let the shoe adapt to foot specifications.

