Clothing Fasteners Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025
New Report on Global Clothing Fasteners Market 2019 Edition
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Clothing Fasteners Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 Clothing Fasteners Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Clothing Fastener are used to fasten clothing, such as hook and loop, snaps, buttons, Zippers etc.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Clothing Fasteners in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Clothing Fasteners. Increasing of garment fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Clothing Fasteners in developing countries will drive growth in global market.
With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Clothing Fasteners market to approach these areas. Analysis of the Clothing Fasteners market indicated that China would account for the highest sales in 2025 with close to 41 percent of global sales coming from this region, and Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.
Although the market competition of Clothing Fasteners is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Clothing Fasteners and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.
In 2018, the global Clothing Fasteners market size was 13410 million US$ and it is expected to reach 18490 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.
Try Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4119936-global-clothing-fasteners-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
This report focuses on the global Clothing Fasteners status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clothing Fasteners development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
YKK
Coats Industrial
MORITO
Weixing Group
SBS
Velcro
YBS Zipper
YCC
Kuraray Group
RIRI
Paiho
IDEAL Fastener
Changcheng La Chain
APLIX
SALMI
Koh-i-noor
3F
EMSIG
Sanli Zipper
MAX Zipper
Shingyi
Jianli
HHH Zipper
Primotex
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Zippers
Buttons
Snaps
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Jackets and Coats
Trousers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Clothing Fasteners status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Clothing Fasteners development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4119936-global-clothing-fasteners-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 YKK
12.1.1 YKK Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Clothing Fasteners Introduction
12.1.4 YKK Revenue in Clothing Fasteners Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 YKK Recent Development
12.2 Coats Industrial
12.2.1 Coats Industrial Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Clothing Fasteners Introduction
12.2.4 Coats Industrial Revenue in Clothing Fasteners Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Coats Industrial Recent Development
12.3 MORITO
12.3.1 MORITO Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Clothing Fasteners Introduction
12.3.4 MORITO Revenue in Clothing Fasteners Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 MORITO Recent Development
12.4 Weixing Group
12.4.1 Weixing Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Clothing Fasteners Introduction
12.4.4 Weixing Group Revenue in Clothing Fasteners Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Weixing Group Recent Development
12.5 SBS
12.5.1 SBS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Clothing Fasteners Introduction
12.5.4 SBS Revenue in Clothing Fasteners Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SBS Recent Development
12.6 Velcro
12.6.1 Velcro Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Clothing Fasteners Introduction
12.6.4 Velcro Revenue in Clothing Fasteners Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Velcro Recent Development
12.7 YBS Zipper
12.7.1 YBS Zipper Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Clothing Fasteners Introduction
12.7.4 YBS Zipper Revenue in Clothing Fasteners Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 YBS Zipper Recent Development
12.8 YCC
12.8.1 YCC Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Clothing Fasteners Introduction
12.8.4 YCC Revenue in Clothing Fasteners Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 YCC Recent Development
12.9 Kuraray Group
12.9.1 Kuraray Group Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Clothing Fasteners Introduction
12.9.4 Kuraray Group Revenue in Clothing Fasteners Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Kuraray Group Recent Development
12.10 RIRI
12.10.1 RIRI Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Clothing Fasteners Introduction
12.10.4 RIRI Revenue in Clothing Fasteners Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 RIRI Recent Development
12.11 Paiho
12.12 IDEAL Fastener
12.13 Changcheng La Chain
12.14 APLIX
12.15 SALMI
12.16 Koh-i-noor
12.17 3F
12.18 EMSIG
12.19 Sanli Zipper
12.20 MAX Zipper
12.21 Shingyi
12.22 Jianli
12.23 HHH Zipper
12.24 Primotex
Continued….
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Norah Trent
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
8411985042
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.