Clothing Fasteners Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Clothing Fastener are used to fasten clothing, such as hook and loop, snaps, buttons, Zippers etc.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Clothing Fasteners in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Clothing Fasteners. Increasing of garment fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Clothing Fasteners in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Clothing Fasteners market to approach these areas. Analysis of the Clothing Fasteners market indicated that China would account for the highest sales in 2025 with close to 41 percent of global sales coming from this region, and Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

Although the market competition of Clothing Fasteners is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Clothing Fasteners and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

In 2018, the global Clothing Fasteners market size was 13410 million US$ and it is expected to reach 18490 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Clothing Fasteners status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clothing Fasteners development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

YKK

Coats Industrial

MORITO

Weixing Group

SBS

Velcro

YBS Zipper

YCC

Kuraray Group

RIRI

Paiho

IDEAL Fastener

Changcheng La Chain

APLIX

SALMI

Koh-i-noor

3F

EMSIG

Sanli Zipper

MAX Zipper

Shingyi

Jianli

HHH Zipper

Primotex

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Zippers

Buttons

Snaps

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Jackets and Coats

Trousers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Clothing Fasteners status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Clothing Fasteners development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

