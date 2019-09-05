Canada's national clean fuel associations forecast 50Mt of GHG reductions by 2030, call for national Clean Fuel Strategy

Right policies needed to realize investments in domestic production, including clear market signal from federal regulation

The technologies to realize 50 megatonnes of reductions have been commercially deployed across the globe, and Canada has ample sustainable resources to adopt those technologies here, at scale, now.” — Ian Thomson , ABFC President

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) and Canada's other national clean fuels associations issued a joint call today for a national 'Clean Fuel Strategy' to meet Canada's greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goals.The associations - Advanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC), Canadian Biogas Association (CBA), Canadian Gas Association (CGA), Electric Mobility Canada (EMC) and Wood Pellet Association of Canada (WPAC) - represent a significant part of the spectrum of Canada’s primary clean fuel industries.The full release: https://advancedbiofuels.ca/cleanfuelevghgreductions/ Highlights:• The associations forecast greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions of over 50 million tonnes (Mt) per year by 2030 through greater production and use of clean and renewable fuels in Canada.• These reductions exceeds the proposed federal Clean Fuel Standard’s objective of 30 Mt of annual GHG emission reductions by 2030.• Reductions can be economical and efficient• The associations have recommended that the federal government adopt a Clean Fuel Strategy by 2020:1. Establish clear market signals for clean fuels and electric vehicles2. Align clean and renewable fuel regulations to meet targeted clean fuel and EV use3. Establish clean fuel program funding to support clean and renewable fuel production capacity and infrastructure investments, and support EV adoption4. Support research and development programs to maintain Canadian leadership in clean fuel technologies and innovationIan Thomson, ABFC President, commented, "The technologies to realize 50 megatonnes of reductions have been commercially deployed across the globe, and Canada has ample sustainable resources to adopt those technologies here, at scale, now. In fact, Canadian companies have been technology leaders, with a good number amongst our members. To incent them to expand in Canada, we will need policies and programs that match those in other states and countries with ambitious targets. Proven models exist in British Columbia, California, and elsewhere." Thomson pointed to the NRCan 2018 Generation Energy report as a template. “The Generation Energy Council engaged with more Canadians than any other energy consultation to that point, and amongst its recommendations, said that we need to produce cleaner fossil fuels and, separately, we need to use more renewable fuels. A clear, distinct regulatory signal to use more renewable fuels is indispensable if we are to attract the billions of dollars of necessary investment in new clean fuel capacity.”ABFC’s 2018 capital projects survey identified $6 billion of capital investment potential to 2030, representing over 50 projects with potential new capacity of 3.9 billion litres. The World Agricultural Economic and Environmental Services (WAEES) modelling of the proposed CFS demonstrated that Canada can produce 5.0 – 6.75 billion litres of advanced biofuels by 2030. Advanced biofuel production would create green jobs, improve fuel market competition, and support economic resilience for farm and forestry communities in rural Canada. GHG reductions of 15 Mt per year by 2030 can be affordably and sustainably achieved with biofuel/synthetic fuel blends of 10-15% in gasoline and diesel fuels.Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels in Canada. Our members are global leaders in commercial production of advanced biofuels and technology development, with over 14 billion litres of installed annual production capacity worldwide. Advanced biofuels and synthetic low carbon liquid fuels can be made in Canada from sustainable crops, forest and agricultural residues, wastes, and carbon capture technologies. Canada has 22 biofuel production facilities, which produced 2.1 billion litres of clean fuels in 2017.



