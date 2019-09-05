Vegas Hypnotist returns to the Comedy Castle Tues Oct 15th

Taking off from his nightly Las Vegas show, Detroit native hypnotist Kevin Lepine returns to the Comedy Castle in Royal Oak for a special event Tues Oct 15.

ROYAL OAK, MICHIGAN, USA, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Award Winning Hypnotist Kevin Lepine returns to the Comedy Castle Tues Oct 15

WHO: HYPNOTIST KEVIN LEPINE

WHAT: ADULT COMEDY HYPNOSIS SHOW

WHEN: TUES OCT 15, 7:30pm

WHERE: THE COMEDY CASTLE, Royal Oak

Taking off from his nightly Las Vegas show inside Binion’s Gambling Hall, Detroit native hypnotist Kevin Lepine returns home to the Comedy Castle in Royal Oak for a special event.

“There’s going to be a lot of laughs when you or friends get turned into superstars” says Kevin.

“Vegas is very good to me, but nothing beats coming home.” Lepine graduated from East Detroit High School and was named Youth of the Year. He lived all over the metro Detroit area before moving to Las Vegas in 2010. This July Binion’s built a brand new theater, the Apache Showroom, just for Kevin’s show.

Two time winner of “Best of Vegas”, "TripAdvisor Hall of Fame" winner, and other awards Kevin Lepine is thrilling audiences nightly with his show Hypnosis Unleashed in downtown Las Vegas. Razor sharp comedy mixed with charm makes this an unforgettable immersive comedy experience.

“As racy as it is charming” says Las Vegas Magazine

“Kevin is a superstar” Dicky Barrett, announcer, Jimmy Kimmel Live

“I want my volunteers to have the time of their lives. No one has to volunteer but volunteers have even more fun than the audiences” continues Kevin. “When I make it funny and empowering to everyone onstage, everyone has a great time.”

For interviews, photos or information please email info@VegasHypnosisShow.com or KevinLepine@gmail.com. You can also visit www.VegasHypnosisShow.com or www.HypnosisUnleashed.com for more information on Kevin’s nightly Las Vegas show.

WHO: HYPNOTIST KEVIN LEPINE

WHAT: ADULT COMEDY HYPNOSIS SHOW

WHEN: TUES OCT 15, 7:30pm

WHERE: THE COMEDY CASTLE, Royal Oak

DETAILS: 18 and over are welcome. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at

https://www.comedycastle.com/e/hypnotist-kevin-lepine-special-event-64365001452/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.