Gazprom to take part in work of digital development center at Far Eastern Federal University

Release September 5, 2019, 10:20

An agreement of intent was concluded today at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok to implement projects in the field of advanced information technologies at Far Eastern Federal University.

The document was signed by Alexander Kozlov, Russian Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, Konstantin Noskov, Russian Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Nikita Anisimov, President of Far Eastern Federal University.

Within the framework of a digital development center, which is being created at Far Eastern Federal University by the Russian Ministry of Communications, the parties intend to implement projects related to dynamic digital modeling of technological processes, namely the operating conditions of subsea production complexes, pipelines, and equipment for natural gas liquefaction. It is also planned to develop intelligent control systems for industrial underwater robots adapted for Arctic conditions.

According to the document, the parties will ensure the consolidation of scientific and practical experience and competencies in the field of advanced digital technologies, as well as the optimization of design solutions for unique high-tech equipment.

Background In July 2019, an opening ceremony for the Far Eastern branch of Gazprom 335 took place on Russky Island in Vladivostok. The branch is a specialized engineering unit that will implement the projects of the Gazprom Group focused on offshore hydrocarbon production and on gas processing and liquefaction in Russia's Far East. Gazprom's regional partner in the project is Far Eastern Federal University. The branch is responsible for, among other things, coordinating research and development activities, designing individual components of structures and equipment for subsea hydrocarbon production systems, gas processing and LNG production facilities, and establishing cooperation in the use of robotic systems.