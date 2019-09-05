Global Residential Used Water Meters Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Residential Used Water Meters Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Residential Used Water Meters Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Residential Used Water Meters Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A water meter is a device that is used to measure the volume of water used by residential and commercial building that is supplied with water by a public water supply system. They can also be used at a well, water source or water system to determine the flow of water via a specific portion of the system. Some water meters measure water in gallons while others measure in cubic feet.

This industry is highly fragmented. Most companies are small except for a few large companies. These small businesses have different levels of technical management and production management.

The global Residential Used Water Meters market was valued at 4690 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 7240 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

The recent report found on WGR, on the global Residential Used Water Meters market has provided insights on several factors that are posing as drivers for the Residential Used Water Meters market over the assessment period. The report also includes different volume trends, value aspects of the product/service, and the pricing history of the same. Some primary factors driving substantial growth in the global Residential Used Water Meters market include mounting global population, technological developments, different relevant government regulations introduced and their impact, and the demand and supply mechanism functioning in the Residential Used Water Meters market.

It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Residential Used Water Meters market.

The Leading key players covered in this study

Sensus Metering

Itron

Elster (Honeywell)

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Badger Meter Inc

Ningbo Water Meter Co., Ltd

Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG

Kamstrup Water Metering

Neptune Technology Group (Roper Industries)

Shanchuan Group

Donghai Group

Mueller Water Products

LianLi Water Meter

SUNTRONT Technology

Hunan Changde Water Meter Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Huaxu

Beijing Huiyi

Chongqing Smart Water Meter Group

Lianyungang Water Meter Co., Ltd.

China Minsen Metet Co., Ltd

Integrated Electronic Systems Lab Co., Ltd.

B METERS s.r.l.

Hangzhou Jingda Electronic Co., Ltd.

This research report categorizes the global Residential Used Water Meters market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Residential Used Water Meters market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Mechanical Water Meter

Smart Water Meter

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

City

Rural

Market segment by Region/Country including:

This report centers around the worldwide Residential Used Water Meters status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the Residential Used Water Meters advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Key Stakeholders

Residential Used Water Meters Manufacturers

Residential Used Water Meters Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Residential Used Water Meters Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Industry Overview of Residential Used Water Meters

Chapter 2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

Chapter 3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Residential Used Water Meters

Chapter 4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

Chapter 5 Residential Used Water Meters Regional Market Analysis

Chapter 6 Residential Used Water Meters Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

Chapter 7 Residential Used Water Meters Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

Chapter 8 Residential Used Water Meters Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Sensus Metering

8.1.1 Sensus Metering Residential Used Water Meters Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Sensus Metering Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Sensus Metering Residential Used Water Meters Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Itron

8.2.1 Itron Residential Used Water Meters Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Itron Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Itron Residential Used Water Meters Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….



