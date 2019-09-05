Peoplevox partners with ZigZag Global for returns

The partnership will give retailers unrivalled control and transparency over their warehouse and reverse logistics operations.

SaaS warehouse management system Peoplevox has partnered with ZigZag Global to provide a multicarrier returns solution to their clients.

ZigZag has been on our radar for a while and it is a slick customer experience which we feel compliments the Peoplevox platform perfectly.” — Jonathan Bellwood, CEO of Peoplevox

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peoplevox provides a specialised warehouse management system that puts retailers back in control of their stock and processes. Peoplevox creates more efficient warehouse workflows, which results in more accurate and timely deliveries, no human errors, and ultimately an increase in customer satisfaction. The software can be monitored in real-time through a mobile app.Peoplevox can now send order feeds straight to ZigZag so that no integration is required, unlocking a vast network of 100 carriers, 220 warehouses internationally, and 320,000 drop-off locations. Returns can be sent by post office, locker or collected directly from a customer’s home.Returns rates in the UK can be over 50% for some retailers, which is somewhat attributed to the readiness of British shoppers to return items, with 76% of them checking the returns policy prior to purchasing online according to Royal Mail. The importance of the returns process has helped ZigZag quickly become a necessity for e-commerce businesses.Combing Peoplevox’s streamlined warehouse solution with the ZigZag returns management platform allows retailers to cut costs and improve customer satisfaction, in addition to increasing the chance of reselling their returned goods.Jonathan Bellwood, CEO of Peoplevox said: "ZigZag has been on our radar for a while and it is a slick customer experience which we feel compliments the Peoplevox platform perfectly. We are both part of the circular economy and we feel there is a lot of synergy between the two platforms. ZigZag is carrier agnostic which we felt was really important to give retailers and consumers the best possible choice of returns options."Al Gerrie, CEO of ZigZag, commented: "The Peoplevox WMS platform is a natural fit for us - we have a number of shared clients already so it made sense for us to do a seamless integration so that retailers using the Peoplevox platform can plug into ZigZag in just a few clicks. Peoplevox have some very exciting and fast-growing ecommerce retailers on their software but most retailers need a bit of help when it comes to returns and ZigZag can bring a best-in-class solution to retailers of all sizes."About PeoplevoxPeoplevox enables brands to deliver remarkable customer experiences.Peoplevox's focused and easy-to-train solution gives e-commerce leaders full control over their brands' fulfilment and helps them to easily scale from starting up to being a global brand.The easily accessible, configurable and scalable software-as-a-service (SaaS) Warehouse Management System (WMS) has enjoyed considerable success and is relied on by more than 150+ clients in 25 countries.About ZigZagZigZag Global is a software solution to help ecommerce retailers manage returns domestically and globally.The ZigZag platform connects major retailers to a global network of over 220 warehouses, 100 carrier solutions, and 26 marketplaces in over 130 countries - all from a single integration. ZigZag uses predictive analytics to understand the most cost-effective and energy-efficient route to work out if a retailer should hold and resell returned products in local markets or bring them back via consolidation.ZigZag's mission is to help retailers become more sustainable whilst cutting costs by over 50% and improving the speed of customer refunds by getting stock back in the supply chain more quickly.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.