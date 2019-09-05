Z-Wave Alliance Promotes Smart Home Growth, Integrator Education at CEDIA Expo 2019

Z-Wave Alliance Pavilion Members Exhibiting at CEDIA Expo 2019

The Z-Wave Pavilion will feature new products, demonstrations from emerging brands and opportunities for integrators looking to deploy Z-Wave in their projects

DENVER, CO, USA, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denver, CO – September 5, 2019 at 12:00 pm EST – The Z-Wave Alliance, a global membership organization dedicated to advancing the popular Z-Wave wireless smart home protocol, will host the Z-Wave Pavilion in booth number 1743 at CEDIA Expo. The Z-Wave Pavilion features member companies exhibiting new products and services in smart home along with demonstrations of the award-winning Z-Wave Certified Installer Toolkit. The Z-CIT provides integrators with a diagnostic and repair solution for any Z-Wave installation and can be left behind for remote customer support.Z-Wave Pavilion members include:• Aeotec, a leading creator of Z-Wave compatible smart home devices, will showcase new versions of their popular door/window sensors, water sensors, range extenders, and switches, including the AutoPilot extender designed specifically to cover large homes.• Alfred International, offering smart lock solutions for homeowners and renters in apartments, single-family homes, and multi-family residential applications.• Everspring, a manufacturer of smart home lighting, control, energy management and sensor devices.• Ezlo Innovation, a smart home and business solutions provider, will demonstrate the new Atom smart home hub, the newest addition to its Vera product line, that can plug into any USB power adapter to enable control of devices.• Goap, a smart home manufacturer, will demonstrate its full line of Qubino smart home devices, including shutters, relays, smart meters, and the new Mini Dimmer, 25% smaller than any other wireless dimmer in the world.• Intellithings, the Israeli startup developing technology solutions that advance connected devices, will demonstrate the now-shipping RoomMe Personal Location Sensor (PLS), featuring new compatibility with popular smart home systems and new integrations, including with Z-Wave devices.• Parakeet, showcasing its offerings that enable the deployment and management of home automation to large scale rental properties, resulting in recurring monthly revenue to rental property owners and system integrators.• Silicon Labs will be showcasing the SmartStart automated set-up feature, a new feature for Z-Wave 700 platform and the Z-Wave Plus V2 Certification.• ShenZhen NEO, a provider of smart home devices, including lighting, security, sensors, water and energy management and more.• The Smartest House, producer of the popular line of Zooz wall switches and smart controls, will showcase new products including the Double Switch for fan/light control, the MultiRelay and RGBW dimmer for scheduling and controlling LED strip color and brightness.• Volansys, a connected products solution provider, will demonstrate its new Z-Wave 700 platform enabled gateway – CENTAURI 200 Gateway – for connected homes and enterprise settings.“Between SmartStart and our Certified Installer Toolkit, Z-Wave products are incredibly easy to install, support and update making them very attractive to the integrator community,” commented Mitchell Klein, Alliance executive director and CEDIA 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, “The debate between DIY and pro installation in the smart home is over – while consumers are putting these systems in themselves, there are an equal number who want the support of a tech professional. We look forward to talking to integrators about how their businesses can benefit from the huge demand that is coming."To that end, the Z-Wave Alliance will also conduct CEDIA education and speaking sessions for industry pros to learn more about Z-Wave, smart home trends and opportunities, hear about Z-Wave installations, and more.CEDIA Education & Speaking ScheduleZ-Wave, Zigbee, and Bluetooth - Oh My!Tuesday, September 10, 3:30 – 5:00 PM - Room 105CEDIA education session led by Executive Director, Mitchell Klein exploring smart home protocols and residential installation applications.IoT Everywhere: Opportunities for Integrators and Dealers Beyond the Smart Home (Panel)Wednesday, September 11, 3:00 - 4:30 PM - Room 712Panelists:• Brad Huber, CEO, Parakeet• Daniel Turgel, CEO, SmartInsure• Joey Kolchinsky, CEO, One Vision Resources• Jeremy Warren, CTO, VivintModerated by Executive Director, Mitchell KleinCEDIA TechTalk: Z-Wave: Hot New Z-Wave Solutions and Opportunities to Grow Your BusinessThursday, September 12, 2:20 – 2:50 PM - SmartStageFireside chat with Executive Director, Mitchell Klein and Julie JacobsonFor more information on the Z-Wave Alliance, please visit http://z-wavealliance.org . Follow the Z-Wave Alliance on Facebook, Twitter and on LinkedIn for the latest updates.About Z-WaveZ-Wavetechnology is an open internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959). It is the leading wireless home control technology in the market today, with over 3000 certified interoperable products worldwide. Represented by the Z-Wave Alliance and supported by more than 700 companies around the world, the standard is a key enabler of smart living solutions for home safety and security, energy, hospitality, office and light commercial applications.Z-Waveis a registered trademark of Silicon Labs and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.About the Z-Wave AllianceFormed in January 2005, the Z-Wave Alliance is a consortium of over 700 leading companies in the home technology space dedicated to solidifying Z-Wave as the standard for wireless smart home products. The principal members include: ADT, Alarm.com, ASSA ABLOY, Ingersoll Rand Nexia Intelligence, Jasco Products, Leedarson, LG U+, Nortek Security & Control, Ring, Silicon Labs and SmartThings. Alliance members lead the home controls market, providing leading edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety and security.



