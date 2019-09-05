Global Board Games Market 2019 Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global BOARD GAMES Market” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

A table-top game, famously known as the board game involves counters or pieces that move on a pre-marked surface, according to the rules of the game. Games usually possess a goal that a player tries to achieve. Ancient board games depicted a battle between two armies, and the contemporary board games are still based on winning against the competitors in terms of counters, winning the position, or accrual of points.

There are numerous varieties of board games available in the market. Their representation of real-life events can range from having no intrinsic theme, like checkers, to having a specific narrative and theme, like Cluedo. Rules of the game can range from the very easy, like Tic-tac-toe, to those describing a game in great detail, like Dragons & Dungeons, although most of them are role-playing games where the board is auxiliary to the game, serving to help visualize the game scenario.

The time required to learn the rules of the game or to master a game differs greatly from game to game but is actually not correlated with the complexity or number of rules. For example, games like chess and business have simple rules but have intense strategic depth.

Market dynamics

The increasing popularity of board games among millennials is estimated to boost market revenue. The growing trend of board games owing to the increased number of games bars and cafes across the world is driving market growth. Improving the count of juvenile, teenagers, and adults interested in strategy-oriented board games is fueling market growth.

Also, evolving trends of kindergarten activities and the enactment of such activities in several educational institutes across the world are likely to boost the demand for the product.

However, the constant trend of online gaming is expected to obstruct market growth.

Board games play a vital role in enhancing learning abilities among kids. Effective problem-solving and critical thinking capabilities offered by the team-oriented games can help individuals to improve their personalities, communication skills, and relationships.

On the other hand, factors like the deficiency of raw materials, increasing labor costs, and the availability of alternatives to the product are likely to affect the growth of the market. Digitization of board games can also restrict the growth of the physical board games market. The high adoption of smartphones all over the globe is leading to the development of applications based on board games, which will affect the demand of physical board games.

Market segmentation

The board games market can be forecasted based on the following segments-

Based on the major product types, the market can be segmented into-

Tabletop Games

Collectible Card Games

Card & Dice Games

Miniature Games

RPG Games

Based on the theme, the market board games can be classified as-

Strategy and war games

Fantasy games

Educational games

Sports games

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market can be further segmented into-

Specialty Store

Mass Market Players

Online store

Retail stores

Based on regions, the board game market can be segmented into-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa.

Important fact related to board games

Manufacturers in the global board games market are adopting digitization technology to attract more customers. For example, Asmodee Digital recently launched a board game named Ticket to Ride for PlayLink for PlayStation 4. It is a mix of digital and physical gameplay, putting social play at the front, and automation of scores and progress on the other hand.

