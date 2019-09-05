First 2D Radar Sensor from OmniPreSense

New OPS243-C reports speed and range of objects in field of view

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- OmniPreSense Corporation, an innovative supplier of Short-Range Radar (SRR) sensors, today announces its first 2D radar sensor, the OPS243-C . The OPS243-C operates as both a Doppler and FMCW radar sensor capable of reporting the speed, direction, and range for objects in its field of view. The extra reporting capability enables new Smart City applications such as vehicle and foot traffic monitoring as well as in-room presence detect.By providing additional information about objects in its field of view, the OPS243-C can enable systems to better visualize their environment and provide better context for what’s happening in front of them. A smart traffic monitor can understand the difference between a car that is passing on the street and one making a right turn. A monitor for foot traffic can count the number of people in a conference room. When only one person is present, it can ensure the lights remain on. Other systems such as robots or drones can quickly understand the difference between a stationary wall or an object moving towards them.The OPS243-C can detect people up to 20m away and vehicles up to 60m away. It has a tight 20˚ beam width and draws less than 1.9W of power. The same simple API found on other OmniPreSense radar sensors is utilized. The sensor will carry FCC/IC modular certification lowering cost and speeding time to market.“The OPS243-C continues our trend of providing increased radar sensor functionality,” commented Rob Frizzell, CEO and co-founder of OmniPreSense. “The additional data provides enhanced context to determine what is happening for Smart City applications.”Pricing and AvailabilityThe OPS243-C is priced at $229 in single unit quantities and ships in October. It can be ordered now from the company website at www.omnipresense.com or from distribution partners Mouser , RobotShop, and Acroname.Based in San Jose, CA, OmniPreSense provides short range radar for sensing a safer world. OmniPreSense is a Techstars funded company.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.