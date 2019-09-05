The World Market for Linerless Labeling, 2019: Drivers & Trends, Demand Outlook, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Linerless Labeling 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study has been prepared to deliver an updated, independent, wide-ranging assessment of the market for pressure-sensitive labeling and product decoration applications that do not utilize a release liner: linerless labels.

This technology is of particular interest, in two contexts. First, the entire value chain is continually challenged with demands to decrease the costs of the finished decorated product or package. Removing the release liner in a pressure-sensitive laminate could make significant cost savings. The second context is that of sustainability.



Linerless labeling technologies are now viewed as a real opportunity by many laminate producers. Linerless labels are gaining an increasing share of the pressure-sensitive label market, and show promising growth in VIP and primary product pressure-sensitive labels. This report brings you up to speed on new developments, growth areas and the applications in which linerless labels are used.



This new and expanded edition provides current market data and the latest developments for linerless labels.



1. Introduction

1.1 Sources of Information & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Defining the Linerless Market Space



4. Labeling Market Overview

4.1 Pressure-sensitive Label Market Overview



5. Linerless Label Market

5.1 Historical Context: The Evolution of Linerless Labels

5.2 Linerless Labels: An Overview

5.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Linerless Labels

5.4 The Linerless Label Value Chain

5.5 Market Segmentation and Applications



6. Market Demand Overview

6.1 Linerless Label Market by Region

6.2 Linerless Label Market by Application Category

6.3 Linerless Label Market by Segment



7. Regional Markets for Linerless Labels

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia



8. Market Drivers & Trends



9. Demand Outlook & Opportunities



10. Linerless Technology Review

10.1 Pre-coated Linerless Labelstock

10.2 Pre-printing Prior to Silicone and Adhesive Coating

10.3 Adhesive Coating

10.4 Release Coating

10.5 Diecutting

10.6 Solutions Providers for Linerless Label Systems



11. Emerging Technologies



12. Appendix: Contact Details for Technology Providers

