Tens of Millions in Funding for Cryptocurrency Miners is Planned Once Again by Power Block at WCC Mine

/EIN News/ -- OREM, Utah, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – Power Block Coin funded tens of millions in transactions as a direct result of meetings at last year’s WCC Mining Conference in Las Vegas. Subsequent to this great success and many others, the World Crypto Conference (WCC) Mining Conference in Las Vegas, sponsored by EVOLV Events, is rapidly becoming one of the most influential conferences in the world.



A prime focus of WCC MINE is to connect cryptocurrency companies, mining-related exhibitors and attendees with a capital source that solves cash flow financing problems. Power Block Coin, a company that finances cryptocurrency projects, has committed to explore the capital needs of exhibitors and attendees on an appointment basis in a way that no other conference offers.

Aaron Tilton, president and CEO of Power Block Coin, shared the strategy for last year’s success, “2018’s success centered around the concept that a conference benefits companies by focusing on solving industry challenges. Sponsors, panel participants and keynote speakers were instructed to present information about current and future innovations and problems. With that information, Power Block then works to provide capital to fund those innovations or solve those challenges.”

“Nothing compares to two days of face time with serious companies working toward collaboration and growth,” Tilton continued. “We had a good time last year, but our focus was and continues as business first. We used those two days to conduct pre-arranged and on-the-fly meetings with companies at one location and figured out how to innovatively deploy capital to crypto mining companies who are at the forefront of the mining industry.”

Eric Spire, CEO of EVOLV Events, described the WCC MINE developments, “We worked very closely with Power Block at the inaugural WCC Mine Conference last year to create a collaboration forum specifically for cryptocurrency miners. It was a huge success. So much so that we expanded the footprint for 2019 and look forward to hosting a larger audience with a more robust set of exhibitors and speakers. It’s very exciting to be part of the mining community, and we look forward to supporting the industry for years to come.”

About WCC Mine 2019

WCC MINE 2019 will focus on all segments of blockchain infrastructure, from block producers to mining pools. Learn from industry experts about available financing options power resources, data center planning and implementation, equipment suppliers, cloud mining companies, mining pool operators, and the many ways by which mining operations can be financed to solve cash flow and operational risks.

For more information, visit www.worldcryptocon.com

About Power Block Coin, LLC

Power Block Coin is a Blockchain Financing and Cryptocurrency Mining Resource company that has extensive experience with power resources, efficient financing and cryptocurrency mining resources enabling the rapid deployment of large scale mining resources for blockchain networks.

For more information, visit www.powerblockcoin.com



