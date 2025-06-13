Dan IVES AI Revolution ETF Surpasses $100 Million AUM Within First Trading Week of Wedbush Fund Advisers’ Inaugural Offering

Rapid Early Inflows Highlight Demand for High-Conviction AI Exposure

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Fund Advisers today announced that the Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (Ticker: IVES) has exceeded $100 million in assets under management (AUM) within its first 5 trading days.

Built on the proprietary research of Dan Ives, Wedbush Managing Director and Global Head of Technology Research, IVES delivers focused exposure to 30 public companies powering the real-world deployment of artificial intelligence. The portfolio spans AI infrastructure and applications across semiconductors, hyperscalers, cybersecurity, cloud, robotics, and consumer platforms, forming a diversified yet high-conviction AI basket grounded in fundamental research.

“Wedbush’s entry into Investment Management is a natural strategic expansion for the firm,” said Kevin White, EVP and Senior Advisor, Head of Investment Management at Wedbush Financial Services. “We are committed to delivering bespoke, cutting-edge, research-driven investment opportunities for our Global Family Office Services, Wealth and RIA clients. IVES is simply our beginning.”

“Crossing the $100 million mark in its first week is a clear signal that investors are looking for targeted, high-conviction access to the AI ecosystem,” said Cullen Rogers, Chief Investment Officer at Wedbush Fund Advisers. “We’re grateful to the early ETF investors for validating both the strength of Dan Ives’ research and the growing appetite for thematically precise strategies.”

IVES represents a unique extension of Wedbush’s longstanding technology expertise into the ETF market. Its early success reflects the demand for differentiated research applied through a liquid, cost-effective investment vehicle.

About Wedbush Fund Advisers, LLC

Wedbush Fund Advisers launched in 2024 to build on Wedbush’s 70-year legacy of market insight, innovation, and client trust. Our mission is to design forward-thinking investment strategies that reflect the evolving nature of markets and investor priorities. Backed by a seasoned team with decades of asset management experience, we are committed to building a trusted platform that extends Wedbush’s tradition of excellence into the next era of investment innovation.

Important Information

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds’ prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained by visiting www.wedbushfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

AI Technology Risk. AI technology is generally highly reliant on the collection and analysis of large amounts of data, and it is not possible or practicable to incorporate all relevant data into the model that such AI utilizes to operate. Certain data in such models will inevitably contain a degree of inaccuracy and error – potentially materially so – and could otherwise be inadequate or flawed, which would be likely to degrade the effectiveness of the AI technology. Companies involved in, or exposed to, artificial intelligence-related businesses may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. These companies face intense competition and potentially rapid product obsolescence, and many depend significantly on retaining and growing the consumer base of their respective products and services. Many of these companies are also reliant on the end-user demand of products and services in various industries that may in part utilize artificial intelligence. Further, many companies involved in, or exposed to, artificial intelligence-related businesses may be substantially exposed to the market and business risks of other industries or sectors, and the Fund may be adversely affected by negative developments impacting those companies, industries or sectors.

Calculation Methodology Risk. The Index relies directly or indirectly on various sources of information to assess the criteria of issuers included in the Index, including information that may be based on assumptions and estimates. Neither the Fund nor the Adviser can offer assurances that the Index’s calculation methodology or sources of information will provide an accurate assessment of included issuers or a correct valuation of securities, nor can they guarantee the availability or timeliness of the production of the Index.

Concentration Risk. The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. In such event, the value of the Shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares of a fund that invests in securities of companies in a broader range of industries.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Narrowly focused thematic investments will be more susceptible to factors affecting that sector and subject to more volatility.

The Wedbush Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Wedbush Fund Advisers, LLC and Foreside Fund Services, LLC, are not affiliated.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC or any federal government agency, may lose value, and are not a deposit of or guaranteed by any bank or any bank affiliate.

