Automation Testing Tools Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automation testing is one among several software testing techniques used to test and compare the actual result of particular pseudocode with the expected outcome. This can be accomplished by writing test scripts or utilizing any efficient automation testing tool. Test automation techniques are used to automate repetitive tasks that are difficult to perform manually.

In other words, Automation testing employs specialized automation tools to compose test scripts and execute test cases. No human/manual intervention is required while executing an automated test suite. Usually, testing professionals compose test scripts and test cases utilizing the automation tool and then group them into test suites.

The fundamental goal of Automation testing is to develop software value and improve test efficiency.

It’s true that everything can't be automated using automation testing techniques, components/modules that can be automated are; registration forms, login forms, and other areas where users access the software. Besides, all GUI (graphical user interface) items, database connectivity, field validations, and many-more can be efficiently tested automatically.

Market growth analysis

The main advantages of using automation testing tools include-

Ease of Software Maintenance

The capability to efficiently use resources during off-peak hours.

The ability to automate the composition of test reports based on executed tests.

Moreover, automation testing technology along with smart analytics is anticipated to be important for testing, as it facilitates the automatic adoption of test suites, efficient decision-making, and rapid validation.

The development of smarter applications and products has provoked the demand for integrated, intelligent and automated testing of these constantly modifying products and business environments.

Let's focus on some of the crucial market driving factors-

Growing adoption of mobile devices and technologies

Increase in the adoption of the DevOps methodology

Transforming testing by digital transformation techniques

Automation testing boosting returns on investment

Factors like data security breach and privacy concerns can obstruct market growth.

Opportunities for the automation testing tool market-

Constant improvement in technologies exploring opportunities in test automation.

Agile development environment for testing and quality assurance.

Major challenges encountered by the market-

Selection of right tools and managing the same

Insufficient test automation resource in terms of skills and experience

Market segmentation

Based on testing methodology, the market can be segmented into-

Non-functional testing

Functional testing

Non-functional testing can be further classified into-

API testing

Performance testing

Security testing

Compatibility testing

Usability testing

Compliance testing

Based on services, the automation testing tools market can be categorized into-

Advisory and consulting

Planning and development

Documentation and training

Implementation

Support and maintenance

Framework services, analysis services, virtualization, and assessment services

By endpoint interface, the market can be segmented into-

Web-based

Mobile-based

Desktop

Based on verticals, the market can be segmented into-

Defense and Aerospace

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Automotive

Telecom and IT

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America are the important regions that contribute to the growth of automation testing tools.

Automation Testing Market facts

In the year 2017, Micro Focus introduced significant automation improvements to the Fortify application security portfolio that enables testers, developers and operations teams to implement security testing and remediation at a rapid rate. The revised portfolio is integrated with DevOps toolchain with enhanced automation.

In the same year, Microsoft partnered with Parasoft, one of the prominent producers of software tools that automate time-consuming testing functions. This association encouraged Parasoft to implement automation testing solutions, such as service virtualization and API testing, for Microsoft’s Visual Studio subscribers.

