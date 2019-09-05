Tremor Video Transforms Digital Advertising Decisioning With Artificial Intelligence Enhancements to Its Demand-Side Platform

Data-Driven Insights Provide Greater Video Campaign Performance for Advertisers

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor Video , the leading programmatic video platform, today announced it has expanded its demand-side platform’s (DSP) advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning technology. The move positions Tremor Video at the forefront of the industry -- revolutionizing the concept of data-driven marketing with a platform that is capable of adjusting for user behavior based on real-time changes in the market.



“Tremor Video understands that no two campaigns are alike, and each deserves its own neural network to act on its behalf in real-time, consistently ensuring the best price per performance, and providing advertisers with the most effective platform in the market,” said Tal Mor, CTO at Tremor Video. “Our team of engineers and data scientists have worked vigorously to create a self-learning system that personalizes campaign buying behavior in order to pinpoint the most suitable audience out of billions of potential impressions.”

The DSP evaluates high-value opportunities for brands and agencies to improve their cross-platform video and connected TV (CTV) campaign performance -- both delivering a better user experience than ever before and ensuring greater efficiency. The engine includes:

AI powered, machine-learning predictions based on fully automated buying algorithms

Micro, auto-created bidding engines, which detect and adapt to changes in supply, including the prediction of price, performance and audience availability, all in real-time and at scale

Optimized media buys that deliver lower cost, improved targeting and greater KPIs

About Tremor Video

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of creative video intelligence—innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative. With the acquisition of RhythmOne, Tremor Video has become one of the largest and most innovative video advertising companies in North America, with expanded offerings in CTV, influencer marketing, and private marketplaces. Tremor Video is a Tremor International Company.

