Varonis Reveals Modern Hacker Tricks and Highlights Data-Centric Security at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc . (NASDAQ: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces its event schedule for the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019 on September 9 - 11 in London. Varonis invites attendees to Stand 55 to see a product demo and learn about data-centric security for hybrid on-premises and cloud systems. Varonis will also present a CPE-eligible session on new techniques savvy insiders and external attackers are using to sidestep traditional detective controls and steal your data.



Varonis Highlights at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019:

Visit Varonis: At Stand 55, learn how Varonis’ data-centric approach to threat detection helps confidently and conclusively answer the question, “Is my data safe?”

At learn how Varonis’ data-centric approach to threat detection helps confidently and conclusively answer the question, “Is my data safe?” Technology Demos: Take a tour of the Varonis Data Security Platform . Version 7 features cloud and advanced threat detection and response capabilities; new event sources; out-of-the-box threat intelligence; and playbooks that arm customers with incident response steps right in the web UI.

Take a tour of the . Version 7 features cloud and advanced threat detection and response capabilities; new event sources; out-of-the-box threat intelligence; and playbooks that arm customers with incident response steps right in the web UI. Presentation: Learn how attackers hide their tracks to evade detection and steal data with Varonis Field CTO Brian Vecci. Attend the CPE-eligible session “Attackers Prey on Uncertainty: How to Fail at Threat Detection” on Monday, September 9 at 1:25 pm in the Exhibit Showcase, Theater 1.

Learn how attackers hide their tracks to evade detection and steal data with Varonis Field CTO Brian Vecci. Attend the CPE-eligible session “Attackers Prey on Uncertainty: How to Fail at Threat Detection” on Monday, September 9 at 1:25 pm in the Exhibit Showcase, Theater 1. Not attending? Learn how Varonis protects data on-premises and in the cloud. Sign up for a demo or your own Data Risk Assessment .

About the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

Privacy and access management issues will be further discussed at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019 taking place 9-11 September in London. Follow news and updates from the event on Twitter at #GartnerSEC.

Find out more about the event at: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/security-risk-management-uk .

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of June 30, 2019, had approximately 6,800 customers worldwide, spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, technology and education sectors.

News Media Contacts: Rachel Hunt Varonis Systems, Inc. 877-292-8767 (ext. 4247) rhunt@varonis.com Mia Damiano Merritt Group 703-390-1502 damiano@merrittgrp.com Investor Relations Contact: James Arestia Varonis Systems, Inc. 646-640-2149 jarestia@varonis.com



