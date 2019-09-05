Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. Completes Purchase and Delivery of Large Treasure Search and Recovery Vessel

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (“TSR” or “the Company”), currently trading as Beliss Corp. (OTC: BLIS), is proud to announce the purchase and delivery of the Research Vessel (R/V) Bellows, which will begin immediate operations as it sets sail around Florida – including visiting certain target sites off the coast of Florida – and onto the coast of South Carolina and additional locations in the Caribbean for future operations.



The Bellows represents a huge, internally owned advancement for the Company as TSR pursues search and recovery of artifacts and treasure throughout the waters off the United States and throughout the Caribbean. The vessel will be utilized by a prime contractor, Sea Research Society, under the guidance of Dr. E. Lee Spence.

The R/V Bellows is a 71-foot, 94-gross-ton vessel powered by two Detroit Diesel engines and has a range of up to 1,500 miles as well as the ability to host up to 14 crew members, divers and researchers. The vessel is completely outfitted with a multitude of hydraulic A-frame lifts and side-mounted booms for heavy lift capacity to bring up both large items, such as cannons, and smaller objects. Its structure includes a large aft cabin area for research, conservation and storage of artifacts and recovered treasure. A fully outfitted galley and large, spacious deckhouse with mess tables give the crew, divers and others a secure, comfortable and capable platform for operations.

Bellows comes equipped with four sets of radios, utilizing MF and UHF, as well as multiple GPS systems, satellite systems, two radar systems, a depth finder, and other electronics in its suite. The Company has acquired systems with search capability for wrecks and artifacts that will be announced at a future point, further enhancing TSR’s wreck and treasure search capabilities. A large computer system was installed by the Company for search software capabilities and other data management.

Due to Hurricane Dorian, the vessel was held back at port in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will be released under the supervision of Dr. E. Lee Spence. The vessel’s crew includes two certified captains, divers and others. Bellows will now transit around Florida, with Spence targeting some sites along the way, to the large cluster of unexplored shipwrecks off of Cape Romain, South Carolina, where Dr. Spence holds ownership over a large area of shipwrecks, as discussed in previous releases.

Bellows was purchased from the state of Florida through the university system following extensive service with the Florida Oceanographic Institute, where she was shared among university projects and had a storied career spanning several decades. It is estimated that well over 3,500 undergraduate and graduate students utilized the Bellows for research, and she now begins her second career with TSR. The handover happened at a ceremony at the port in St. Petersburg, which was attended by more than 50 people, including former captains, students and faculty.

Additional information on Dr. Spence and some of his past discoveries, which include some ships yet to be explored, is available at www.shipwrecks.com/about-spence . Additional photos of the Bellows are available at the Company’s website at www.treasurewreck.com .

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery (presently Beliss Corp.)

TSR is a Nevada Corporation based in St. Petersburg, Florida, with various shipwreck area agreements being pursued and entered into for the discovery and recovery of valuable historic shipwrecks in North America and the Caribbean. The Company is also focused on the development of media opportunities along treasure themes.

