Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. to Present at 14th International Conference on Mercury as a Global Pollutant (ICMGP 2019) in Krakow, Poland

/EIN News/ -- LEWIS CENTER, OH, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C" or the "Company"), a leader in mercury emissions control technologies in North America, today announced that John Pavlish, Senior VP and Chief Technology Officer of ME 2 C, will be a featured speaker at one of the workshops included as part of the ICMGP 2019 , an international conference designed to bridge knowledge on global mercury with environmental responsibility, human welfare, and policy response, to be held in Krakow, Poland, September 8-13, 2019.



The ICMGP 2019 Conference will include detailed sessions and presentations on mercury science, technology, management, and health.

John Pavlish, Chief Technology Officer of ME 2 C and a widely recognized mercury capture expert, will co-present “Mercury Control Strategies with Additives: Practical Guidance” with Bert Van Den Akker, Application Support Manager EMEA, Cabot Corp, as part of the ICMGP 2019 Workshops to be held on September 8. Organized by distinguished Chairs of the UN Environment Coal Partnership, Dr. Lesley Sloss and Peter Nelson, the Workshops which are scheduled for the first day of the Conference will provide attendees the opportunity to learn and discuss issues with leading scientists about how to monitor, model and measure the impacts of mercury. Pavlish and Van Den Akker are scheduled to present at 1:30 PM CET on Sunday, September 8.

“We are pleased with the opportunity to participate in the renowned ICMGP 2019”, noted Richard MacPherson, President, and CEO of ME 2 C. “The awareness of our Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA®) technologies across the global mercury capture landscape is important both to the Company’s future growth strategies and to aid in the advancement of mercury emissions across Europe and beyond,” explained MacPherson. “Our patented, SEA® technologies are uniquely formulated and positioned to improve the efficiency of mercury emissions capture in Europe’s low-rank coal environments”, continued MacPherson. “The collaborative effort between ME 2 C and Cabot in Europe, which began in 2018, is making progress in introducing ME 2 C’s proprietary mercury capture process, as well as scrubber additive technologies, in multiple EU countries. We anticipate new commercial opportunities moving forward in Europe as the BREF-issued EU-IED regulation advances closer to its implementation deadline beginning in 2020.”

About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME 2 C®)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions, providing performance guarantees, and leading-edge emissions services. ME 2 C has developed patented technology and proprietary products that have been shown to achieve mercury removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing unit output and preserving the marketability of fly-ash for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption in supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding the Company. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

