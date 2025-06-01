KONTAKTUM (former Berger Kommunkation) launches SignalDesk to Power Europe’s Top Wellness Brands

BERLIN, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than 15 years operating quietly under the name BERGER KOMMUNIKATION, one of Europe’s most trusted backend communication infrastructures has officially rebranded and relaunched as KONTAKTUM.





KONTAKTUM will now operate independently, with a sharpened focus on the wellness and health supplement industry across the EU. The new identity reflects the company’s deep specialization in backend revenue systems — from multilingual customer support to advanced sales reactivation flows — for brands that ship thousands of units daily across Europe.

While BERGER KOMMUNIKATION built its name in high-performance outbound operations, KONTAKTUM expands the model into a more modern, full-stack backend solution. That includes welcome call systems, cart recovery outreach, localized reactivation campaigns, and multilingual voice support — all designed to improve customer lifetime value (LTV) without disrupting frontend operations.

“Most brands focus on acquisition,” says a KONTAKTUM team lead. “But the real margin lives in what happens after the sale — and that’s exactly where we operate.”

The new KONTAKTUM brand brings together years of operational know-how, a fully native-speaking team across 8 European languages, and a distributed team based in Berlin, Paris, Milan, and Barcelona.





The company also confirmed the rollout of its proprietary backend management interface, internally known as SignalDesk — a platform that allows wellness brand operators to monitor backend flows, agent performance, and reactivation ROI in real time. This level of visibility is rare in the post-purchase ecosystem, especially in multilingual markets.

With GDPR-compliant infrastructure and a white-label approach, KONTAKTUM acts as the invisible layer behind the most profitable wellness brands in the region. Brands remain in full control of the customer experience, while KONTAKTUM ensures that revenue is recovered, retained, and scaled silently in the background.

The split from BERGER KOMMUNIKATION also comes with internal expansion: KONTAKTUM now manages over 1.8 million customer records per quarter, and the team has grown by over 60% in the past six months.

“We’re not an agency. We’re infrastructure,” says the KONTAKTUM operations team. “That means brands plug us in and see the numbers move — quietly and consistently.”

Although no client names have been disclosed, industry insiders confirm KONTAKTUM is currently working with multiple top-5 EU advertisers in the wellness space, handling full backend delivery for both new and recurring customer flows.

For wellness brands looking to improve retention, reduce refunds, or build a backend that actually converts — KONTAKTUM appears to be the new name to know.

Media Contact:

Felix Hoffman

press@kontaktum.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93bcc491-73bb-4827-8f66-64c967d015f1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d25df817-f8d8-4b71-a3fe-33925c2ac0ec

