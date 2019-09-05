Vintage Clothing company Rokit selects Eurostop’s retail solution

Unique vintage clothing retailer chooses Eurostop systems to ensure seamless stock management between central warehouse, London stores and website

LONDON, UK, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eurostop has announced that Rokit Vintage clothing has chosen Eurostop e-rmis, software for their head office stock management and e-manager and e-pos touch software for the retail shops. Rokit has a long established reputation for providing unique vintage clothing with shops in Covent Garden, Camden and Brick Lane. Rokit has invested in Eurostop’s retail systems to support its fast turnaround of bespoke ‘repurposed’ branded designer items to the four London stores from its warehouse. Rokit's unrivalled selection of vintage items caters for Thirties through to 90’s fashion and every street style and catwalk trend in between. Using Eurostop’s e-rmis head office solution connected to e-pos touch in stores, the team at Rokit will be able to respond to the live sales and stocks to track and manage the lifecycle of all items from selection and merchandising through to sale.Rokit selected Eurostop systems to replace its existing retail hardware and software systems – the growth of the retailer’s business has resulted in over 1million SKUs, which its incumbent systems could no longer manage. Eurostop is also providing additional bespoke development to the warehouse software provided to support the retailer’s unique business model. Rokit's management team of vintage experts are all based under one roof in London. In the warehouse hundreds of individual one of a kind pieces are hand selected, prepared and despatched daily to its four London stores and added to the website.The high functionality of the software and hardware provided by Eurostop and level of support and services were also important factors in the selection, as the Rokit stores are open for long periods, seven days a week.Phillip Moylan, Sales Manager at Eurostop said; “Like many successful independent retailers, Rokit’s business operations require flexible, connected retail systems to enable them to manage the fast paced demand in today’s retail market. The management team have extensive retail knowledge but the growth of the business presented the challenge of tracking sales and stock for over a million items. We are assisting the Rokit team with extensive management reporting, processes and future proofed software."



