Vintage Clothing company Rokit selects Eurostop’s retail solution
Unique vintage clothing retailer chooses Eurostop systems to ensure seamless stock management between central warehouse, London stores and website
Rokit selected Eurostop systems to replace its existing retail hardware and software systems – the growth of the retailer’s business has resulted in over 1million SKUs, which its incumbent systems could no longer manage. Eurostop is also providing additional bespoke development to the warehouse software provided to support the retailer’s unique business model. Rokit's management team of vintage experts are all based under one roof in London. In the warehouse hundreds of individual one of a kind pieces are hand selected, prepared and despatched daily to its four London stores and added to the website.
The high functionality of the software and hardware provided by Eurostop and level of support and services were also important factors in the selection, as the Rokit stores are open for long periods, seven days a week.
Phillip Moylan, Sales Manager at Eurostop said; “Like many successful independent retailers, Rokit’s business operations require flexible, connected retail systems to enable them to manage the fast paced demand in today’s retail market. The management team have extensive retail knowledge but the growth of the business presented the challenge of tracking sales and stock for over a million items. We are assisting the Rokit team with extensive management reporting, processes and future proofed software."
Andreina West
PR Artistry
+44 1491 845553
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.