Electric Wheelchair [Powered Wheelchairs] Market 2019 Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

Introduction

Global Electric Wheelchair [Powered Wheelchairs] Market

An Electric Wheelchair or powered wheelchair is known for their design that includes an electric motor to provide better mobility. This wheelchair is perfect for those who cannot operate the manual model. Also, going for a long ride or over a difficult terrain can be tiresome as they require increased effort. Such cases make this model all the more appealing to people with disabilities. The global electric wheelchair [powered wheelchairs] market is expected to rise considerably in the foreseeable future.

Several factors like people showing keen interest for the product, hike in income, surge in government expenditures, better healthcare facilities, and others are expected to promote the market significantly. Increasing participation from various market players is also creating a scope for better technological inclusion and their competition is ensuring a drop in the product price due to which the global electric wheelchair [powered wheelchairs] market could surge notably.

Key Players of Global Electric Wheelchair [Powered Wheelchairs] Market =>

Many companies are showing keen interest in the global electric wheelchair [powered wheelchairs] market. These companies are Drive Medical, Golden Technologies, Heartway, Hoveround Corp, Pride Mobility Products Corp, 21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc., Merits Health Products, EZ Lite Cruiser, Invacare Corp, Dane, and others.

Segmentation:

Product and application are segments that have been analyzed in the global Electric Wheelchair [Powered Wheelchairs] market report. This analysis has several pointers that can be marked properly for a serious consideration of various growth factors.

By product type, the global Electric Wheelchair [Powered Wheelchairs] market can be segmented into centre wheel drive electric wheelchair, front wheel drive electric wheelchair, front wheel drive electric wheelchair, and standing electric wheelchair. All these segments are expected to gain traction due to hike in individual income and investment plans from governments.

Based on the application, the global Electric Wheelchair [Powered Wheelchairs] market can be segmented into hospital and home. The home segment is gaining traction from the idea of providing patients with the best-quality service. The home segment can witness a rise due to the growing investment for better medical facilities.

Regional Analysis:

North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are regions that have been included in the global Electric Wheelchair [Powered Wheelchairs] market report. This segmentation provides ample scope to the study of various demographic challenges that can be considered later for better market analysis.

North America and Europe are expected to showcase strong growth for the market. This is due to high integration of technology in the sector, better knowledge of technological handling, Better healthcare sector, hike in per capita income, and others. Various infrastructural supports are also expected to take the market ahead.

The APAC region is on the line to promote strong growth for the global Electric Wheelchair [Powered Wheelchairs] marke. The regional market has huge patient pool and rise in disposable income are making the product available to the mass due to which good hike in sales is on the cards. However, several regions, lack the support from infrastructure, which can deter the market growth.

