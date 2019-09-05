Men Grooming Products Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast To 2025

Men Grooming Products Market - 2019-2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Men Grooming Products Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

September 5, 2019

Report Description:

Men personal care products comprises of various types of grooming products such as hair care, shaving, perfume & Other, skin care and other personal care products, which include facial makeup, eye makeup, bathing essentials, and nail care. The gradual change in consumer lifestyle has increased the demand for men personal care products.

The global Men Grooming Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Men Grooming Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Men Grooming Products in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Men Grooming Products in these regions.

The key players covered in this study

Procter & Gamble

Beiersdorf

Johnson & Johnson

L'Oreal

Unilever

Colgate-Palmolive

Coty

ITC Limited

Koninklijke Philips

Edgewell Personal Care

Panasonic

Estee Lauder

LVMH

Shiseido

Kroger

AVON

KAO

L'Occitane

Mary Kay

Marico Limited

YOUR-LIFE

Scope Of Report:



Men Grooming Products market size by Type

Skin Care

Hair Care

Shave Care

Perfumes & Fragrances

Other

Men Grooming Products market size by Applications

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Drug Stores

Independent Retail Outlets

E-commerce/Online

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany



Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …



