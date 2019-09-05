Gazprom and Mitsui discuss cooperation-related issues

Release September 5, 2019, 10:40

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Masami Iijima, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., took place today at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The parties discussed issues related to their cooperation, expressing appreciation for the Sakhalin II project, which turned 25 years old this year. It was noted that LNG and oil from Sakhalin II have been purchased by as many as 19 countries around the world.

Particular attention at the meeting was paid to cooperation on small- and mid-scale LNG.

Background Japan's Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is focused on the development, purchase and sale, distribution and processing of all types of energy products in Japan and overseas, as well as on financial activities. Gazprom and Mitsui are partners in the Sakhalin II project, which includes Russia's first LNG plant. The Sakhalin II operator is Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd. In December 2016, Gazprom and Mitsui signed the Agreement of Strategic Cooperation. In September 2017, the companies inked the Framework Agreement for cooperation on small- and mid-scale LNG.