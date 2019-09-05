Home Health Care Software Market 2019 Global Analysis & Forecast to 2025 Market Research Report

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, INDIA, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the online report available at Wise Guys Reports (WGR) the global healthcare information software market was valued at US$ 21billion in 2018 and is expected to rise to US$ 32 billion by 2024 with an unprecedented CAGR of 7.1% during the timeline of 2019 to 2024.

Global home healthcare software leverages the technological evolution in the field of medical care and assist in the varied facets of home healthcare such as maintaining medical records, raising and tracking insurance claims, inventory management, billing status, capturing medical notes, scheduling appointments and medication management. Time and cost effectiveness has driven technology centric millennial to pursue these software applications. Homecare software has proved to be efficient and meticulous that makes the process smooth and hassle free.

Home healthcare application is the integration of information technology both in terms of hardware and software support to handle vital information and data that aids communication and decision making. It is the overall process of storing, retrieving and sharing of health related knowledge pertaining to patients and doctors. It has been specially built to assist home healthcare providers and government facilities providing health care at home to track the status and payments of the service provided.

The growing popularity and acceptance of home health care software in the global ecosystem can be attributed to the increase in ailments arising due to changed lifestyle and the need of being able to stay connected and manage one’s wellbeing through the click of a few buttons.

Key Players:

Carecenta

Hubstaff

AxisCare Software

Axxess

Brightree

ClearCare

Alora Healthcare Systems

Note-e-fied

WellSky

Netsmart

HealthCare First

FieldAware

CareVoyant

Homecare Homebase

Complia Health

Change Healthcare

Medical Information Technology

Tynet USA

AlayaCare

Careficient

Kanrad Technologies

MatrixCare

Celayix

Data Soft Logic

Pragma-IT

Shoshana Technologies

Integrated Database Systems

Global Home Health Care Software Market: Segmental Analysis

Global healthcare information software can be segmented on basis of services, software, mode of delivery and end-users.

Based on software the healthcare information software services can be broadly classified as Agency management, Clinical management, Consulting and Support services, Hospice software solutions, Tele Health solutions and others.

By component we can categorize it as software applications, services offered and other supporting components to provide seamless experience.

Segregated on the deployment model and delivery system, the healthcare software market can be segmented as web-based, cloud-based and other modes of delivery. Cloud based mode of delivery is the fastest growing vertical. Services can be easily accessed via the web using a computer with an internet connection. They can also be accessed online or offline, anytime, anywhere. Small to medium sized practices prefer cloud mode of delivery as it reduces hardware overhead and cost and software can be subscribed at a consistent low rate.

Segmented on end users health care software applications cater to Rehab centres, Hospice care, Homecare institutions and other end users.

Global Home Health Care Software Market: Regional Analysis

The market landscape is mostly dominated by North America that projects better healthcare infrastructure and rising geriatric population. Healthcare software and services have also found firm footing in the US market owing to advance IT facilities. Developed countries have shown more appetite and expansive opportunities for healthcare services and solutions as compared to developing countries. Other countries including Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain from Europe and China, Japan, India, Australia and South Korea from Asia Pacific have made significant contributions to the sales figure.

