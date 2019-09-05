Fresh Pasta Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025
New Study On “2019-2025 Fresh Pasta Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Fresh Pasta Industry
Fresh pasta is made from a simple dough of eggs and flour, usually all-purpose flour or “00” high-gluten flour. The dough is kneaded like bread dough and then pressed through rollers until it’s as thin as desired. Then it’s cut into long noodles or formed and stuffed into tortellini and ravioli.
Fresh pasta is increasingly popular among people for its taste and health.
The global Fresh Pasta market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fresh Pasta market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Fresh Pasta in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fresh Pasta in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Fresh Pasta market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fresh Pasta market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
NCH（UK）Ltd
Voltan SpA
Giovanni Rana
Maffei
Pastificio Brema
Il Pastaio
Melina`s Fresh Pasta
Pappardelle’s Pasta
SpaghettoFactory
Marcello Raffetto
The Fresh Pasta Company
Denbighshire
Mark Garcia-Oliver
RP’s Pasta Company
Pasta Dal Cuore
PASTA SISTERS
Lilly’s Fresh Pasta
Mansi
Market size by Product
Fine Noodles
Wide Linguine
Others
Market size by End User
Residential
Restaurant
Airplane & Train
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Fresh Pasta market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Fresh Pasta market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Fresh Pasta companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Fresh Pasta submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fresh Pasta Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Fresh Pasta Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Fine Noodles
1.4.3 Wide Linguine
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Fresh Pasta Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Restaurant
1.5.4 Airplane & Train
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fresh Pasta Market Size
2.1.1 Global Fresh Pasta Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Fresh Pasta Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Fresh Pasta Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Fresh Pasta Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Fresh Pasta Revenue by Regions
