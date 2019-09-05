Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System is a tool primarily used by retailers for displaying specific product pricing on shelves. The product pricing gets automatically updated. The display modules are fixed to the front edge of the shelves. The end-users are mainly from the retail industry and in the future, if the price range of the system is reduced then it will be more easily accessible.

The labels are durable and cost-effective. Usually, an Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System functions in three different stages. Label management software is responsible for the configuration of the system. The communication station is responsible for the steadiness and reliability of transmittance from the Label management software. The Terminal display functions as a receiver to display the price that is configured from the communication station.

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System is a wireless communication that needs reasonable range, battery life, speed and reliability to function. It saves time and labour cost by automatically handling pricing management. It offers pricing accuracy and allows retailers to fluctuate pricing with demand. Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System is simple and effective to use.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation:

The global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market can be segmented into two types, LCD Displays, and E-papers Displays.

In LCD Displays, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System tag is made up of bars and segments. The numerical value on the tag is displayed by activating a different combination of these bars and segments. The transmitter is connected to the label through diffused infrared communication technology. The speed of the transmitter gets highly compromised by data compression of each data packets from the transmitter. The E-paper display supports full graphic imaging and provides a crisp display of product pricing. A change in product pricing gets automatically updated. Presently, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System uses a radio frequency-based system. The E-paper Display is made up of capsules on thin film, and each particle within the capsule emits different colour and different electric charge thus allowing the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System to display certain colour.

Based on the application, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market is segmented into Departmental Stores, Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, and others.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of region, North America and Europe will show substantial growth due to an increase in the adoption of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System in stores. North America is expected to witness a high investment in Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System’s market. North America is doing considerably good due to its infrastructural superiority, better expenditure capacity, and inclusion of digitisation which are providing the digital market much traction. It is expected that during the forecast period North America and Europe will drive the market share.

Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa are forecasted to do well in the market by refurbishing their existing model of Industries. It will show promising potential in the coming years.

