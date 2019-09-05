Vape Pens Market Projection By Key Players ( Ignite, kanger, etc), Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Vape Pens Market - 2019-2025

E-cigarettes are sometimes called “e-cigs,” “vapes,” “e-hookahs,” “vape pens,” and “electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS).” Some e-cigarettes look like regular cigarettes, cigars, or pipes. Some look like USB flash drives, pens, and other everyday items.
The industry is non-uniformly regulated as effects of the devices are under review. Large tobacco companies have flourished by introducing these devices through various brands that cater to different requirements, thereby enhancing quality and level of customization of the products.

The key players covered in this study
Altria Group, Inc.
British American Tobacco
Imperial Brands
International Vapor Group
Japan Tobacco
International
NicQuid
Philip Morris International Inc.
R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company
Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd.

 

Scope Of Report:


Vape Pens market size by Type
By Product
Disposable
Rechargeable
Modular Devices
By Component
Atomizer
Method of Delivery (MOD)
Cartomizer
E-liquid

Vape Pens market size by Applications
Online
Offline

Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe


Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

 

Continued …
 
