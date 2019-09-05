Vape Pens Market Projection By Key Players ( Ignite, kanger, etc), Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025

Vape Pens Market - 2019-2025

Vape Pens Market - 2019-2025



Report Description:

E-cigarettes are sometimes called “e-cigs,” “vapes,” “e-hookahs,” “vape pens,” and “electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS).” Some e-cigarettes look like regular cigarettes, cigars, or pipes. Some look like USB flash drives, pens, and other everyday items.

The industry is non-uniformly regulated as effects of the devices are under review. Large tobacco companies have flourished by introducing these devices through various brands that cater to different requirements, thereby enhancing quality and level of customization of the products.

The key players covered in this study

Altria Group, Inc.

British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands

International Vapor Group

Japan Tobacco

International

NicQuid

Philip Morris International Inc.

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd.

Scope Of Report:



Vape Pens market size by Type

By Product

Disposable

Rechargeable

Modular Devices

By Component

Atomizer

Method of Delivery (MOD)

Cartomizer

E-liquid

Vape Pens market size by Applications

Online

Offline

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe



Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …



