Electronic Logging Device (ELD) 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

Electronic logging device (ELD) is a type of electronic device that helps in counting the driving hour. The system mainly targets the commercial vehicle segment where this can substantially help in adhering to various rules and regulations. It would record miles driven, movement, and duration to support companies in a better way. The global electronic logging device market would gain substantial profit in the coming years.

Several factors like strict laws regarding work-timing, evolution of fleet service system, demand for better truck management, optimum use of resources, better handling of investment, and others are expected to provide better market traction. Enhanced resource management would also help in checking fuel efficiency, reducing carbon emission, and increasing profit margin.

Segmentation:

The global electronic logging device (ELD) market can be studied on the basis of two distinct segments. These two segments are type and application. The intent is to gain more information regarding factors that can impact the regional market later.

Based on the type, the electronic logging device (ELD) market can be segmented into AOBORD, ELD, and Hours of Service (HOS).

Based on the application, the electronic logging device (ELD) market can be segmented into truck, taxi, bus, and others. The truck segment is expecting strong traction. The taxi segment is expecting notable traction due to increase in fleet management system.

Competitors:

Various companies are taking part in the promotion of the global electronic logging device (ELD) market. These companies are OneView, KeepTruckin, EROAD, FleetUp, Gorill, Safety, Big Road, InTouch GPS, Telogis, PeopleNet, Omnitracs, and Geotab.

Regional Analysis:

North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are five regions that can be included in the report describing various facets of this region. Such facets hold insights regarding the market, which could be explored well later to understand the full potential of the global electronic logging device market.

North America and Europe are regions with robust infrastructure that can be used to gain significant traction in the global market. These regions are quite strong from an infrastructural perspective and Europe has robust automotive industry, which is expected to provide better traction to the global market. North America is getting its automotive sector revamped, which can improve the market scenario. The US and Canada are expected to provide tailwind to the market. In Europe major countries would be the UK, France, and Germany who would use this technology to generate better market interest.

The APAC region is also having substantial growth in the automotive sector where the implementation of these technologies are expected to provide much traction to the market. Several global players are showing keen interest in the launching of this technology in this region to tap the unused potential.

Industry News:

In August 2019, various U.S. Truck companies have announced their intention to shift to the electronic logging device as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) have earlier issued a mandate about this implementation.



