Cocoa & Chocolate 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Cocoa and Chocolate are produced from Cacao Tree, which is usually found in the forest of Amazon. However, presently most of the global supplies are coming from the African nations. Its early use can be dated back to 600 BC from the documents found from Aztec and Mayan civilization. People regardless of their age are fond of Cocoa and Chocolate related products. Recent discoveries related to various health related benefits are also adding positiveness to the rising market. However, there is a hurdle that is yet to be crossed, the production time. Cocoa tree usually takes 3-5 years’ time to yield a crop, which is becoming a rising concern. The only way out is to develop the production. Various Governments and Major Private Sector companies are coming together and investing in R&D to improve the situation and make it more sustainable industry.

Segments:

Global Cocoa and Chocolate Market can be segmented based on its Types and application. Based on type it can be segmented into Cocoa and Chocolate. Cocoa and Chocolate are two byproducts of Cacao beans. These are produced by fermenting, roasting, shelling and grounding the Cacao beans. Cocoa is healthful as it does not contain the cocoa butter, resulting in fewer calories, sugar and fat. It is often found in powder form. In contrast Chocolate contains chocolate butter, which gives it a smooth and rich texture but also adds additional calories, sugar and fat.

Competitors:

Major players in the Cocoa and Chocolate market are Barry Callebaut, Hersheys, Nestle, Cargill, Fuji Oil etc.

Based on the application, this market can be segmented into Confectionary, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, and Pharmaceuticals. Cocoa and Chocolate are widely used in the confectionery industries, producing different kind of sweets and candies. Due to its rich and creamy texture, it is becoming popular in food industry, where its nutritional value and exclusive taste is making it the consumer’s preferred product. Cocoa and Chocolate is rich with different minerals, vitamins and proteins. It also has a very good antioxidant property, which is why various cosmetics companies are showing their interest in the market for its use as moisturizer, purifying agents etc. Nutritional value, Antioxidant properties, mood elevating capability and many other medicinal properties are making it useful in Pharmaceutical market. It is also used as coating agent for many medicines which otherwise has a very bad taste.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Cocoa and Chocolate market can be regionalized into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific Countries (APAC).

Confectionery, Food and Beverages markets are driving the North American Cocoa and Chocolate market. Investments in various research programs to understand the benefits, also expanded its use. European countries are also investing in different health related studies. Beverages and Food Industries are investing to improvise its production in order to cope up with its rising demand. Due to growing population in and increasing fondness, APAC countries are also investing in this market. African countries are also contributing by enhancing the production to meet the rising demand from the Rest of the world. Government there is taking initiatives to deal with the social, technological and environmental conditions.

