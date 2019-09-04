MILKFORMADNESS by Sergey Kavtaradze is now available for all Amazon Prime subscribers through SENE media

SENE media announces that all Amazon Prime members in North America and the UK will be able to watch MILKFORMADNESS (released in 2019) by Sergey Kavtaradze.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- This movie tells the story of a Soviet Afghan War veteran who battles with post traumatic stress following the war. In his eagerness to investigate how deep the fox hole is that he finds himself in, he discovers not only the darkness of his own subconscious state of mind, but also the true dark side of war. This archaic look into the essence of war is both unique and mesmerizing to watch.The main themes of the film encompass the permanent effects of war, both violent and unconscious, on the individual as well as humanity as a whole.The film was shot on location in the territory of the Surmа people on the Ethiopian-Sudanese border, the Yanomami people in the Amazon basin, the armed conflict zone of Mogadishu in Somalia, and in psychiatric hospitals where war veterans are treated.Scriptwriter, producer and director Sergey Kavtaradze“This is true “film noir,” which will shake your perception of life in the “happy rainbow world” we picture in first world countries. This is a wake-up call to all of us who think that there are no real consequences to aggression, once its bitter roots are planted in our souls.” SENE media - global distributor of premium TV channels and VOD content dedicated to providing a global audience with the best viewing experience.



