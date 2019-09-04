Hemophilia Federation of America names Interim President and CEO

Sharon Meyers named Interim CEO of Hemophilia Federation of America

HFA is in a great position with its current leadership and an all-around excellent staff. Sharon has done great work with the organization and we are looking forward to her serving in this capacity.” — Josh Hemann, HFA Board Chair

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the recent resignation of long-time President and CEO, Kimberly Haugstad, Hemophilia Federation of America has named its Vice President of Advancement, Sharon Meyers, as interim President and CEO.Meyers, who began her role on Sept. 1, brings a wealth of experience to the position while HFA’s board of directors finds a replacement for Haugstad, who had been with the bleeding disorders organization for 11 years. Meyers has been with HFA for nearly four years, most recently overseeing fundraising, marketing and communications, and information technology.“As HFA moves into the next phase, I am very excited to have Sharon Meyers step in as the interim president and CEO while the HFA board of directors works through this transition,” said Board Chair Josh Hemann. “HFA is in a great position with the leadership currently in place at various levels and an all-around excellent staff. Sharon has done some great work with the organization already and we are looking forward to her serving in this capacity.”Prior to joining HFA, Meyers was President and Chief Development Officer of the St. Anthony North Health Foundation in Denver, Vice President of the Penrose-St. Francis Health Foundation in Colorado Springs, Foundation Executive Director and Director of Advancement of the St. Michael’s Catholic Academy in Austin, and Associate Executive Director of the University of Southern Mississippi Foundation.She is a Certified Fund-Raising Executive (CFRE) and holds a Nonprofit Management Executive Certificate from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. , and is currently working on a doctorate in education at the University of Southern California in Organizational Change and Leadership. Additionally, she holds a master’s in political science from the University of Southern Mississippi. She has 15 years of healthcare and university nonprofit leadership experience. She has led organizational change initiatives, multimillion-dollar fundraising campaigns and served as an interim organizational leader throughout her career."HFA has always put its mission of serving the community first, and I am honored to continue that tradition while we search for a new CEO," said Meyers. "Our team is dedicated and committed to serving people living with a bleeding disorder and our work will not waver in the coming months. We’re excited for the future of HFA and will continue to bring innovative and needed services to the community."The board of directors is actively moving forward with its search for a new president and CEO. For more information, visit www.hemophiliafed.org/interimannouncement



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.