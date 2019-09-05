Tennessee's Only Honey Festival With An Interactive Bee Experience; 2019 Tennessee Honey Festival

The Mobile Bee Yard is a bee-friendly mobile interactive classroom, allowing an up-close & personal bee experience while safe from bee-stings. The official logo of the Tennessee Honey Festival.

The 2019 Tennessee Honey Festival is the state of Tennessee's first original honey festival with an interactive bee experience.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2019 Tennessee Honey Festival will take place on Saturday, September 7th, at Hendersonville Memorial Park. The festival event will be held beginning at 10am and will conclude at 5pm. U.S. Pest Protection , creator of the Tennessee Honey Festival, is a leader in the pest control industry and dedicated to setting the highest standards and developing laws that aid in protecting all of Tennessee pollinators. U.S. Pest is working across industry lines to bring cooperation and agreement in working together 'to protect what matters most'.Premiering this year at the Tennessee Honey Festival will be the first ever interactive mobile educational bee yard experience! For more information about the Tennessee Honey Festival, please visit https://tennesseehoneyfestival.com "We protect what matters most, and as confident leaders in the pest control industry, we are raising the bar and setting the standards high by taking initiatives to save our honey bees," said Erica Brister.The festival was created by U.S. Pest President, Erica Brister, because she believed the highest standards didn't exist in the pest control industry, so she created them. In September 2018, the first inaugural Tennessee Honey Festival was a wildly successful event, with over 10,000 attendees and 100+ event vendors, dedicated to bringing awareness to the honeybee. The Tennessee Honey Festival has garnered attention all across America with its unique flare of bringing together the honey lovers and beekeepers to bring the honey bee crisis to the forefront of the community minds.This is a free event that will be spotlighting state apiary leaders, honey industry leaders, beekeeping enthusiasts, a local honey contest, as well as live entertainment and interactive art stations. The thread that ties the different industries, artists and organizations together is their desire and passion to educate and promote local and general honeybee awareness. At the festival visit local honey vendors from all around Tennessee with local bee pollen, local bee honey and comb.Enjoy specialty foods, craft sodas, unique beverages, and much more. Entertainment includes live stage music acts, specialty crafts, face painting, and other art activities at the Tennessee Honey Festival Art Tent.Follow the official Tennessee Honey Festival Facebook Page for official event information and updates. Like our official 2019 Tennessee Honey Festival Event Page and let us know if you're attending! To learn more about the world's only bee-friendly pest control company, visit: https://uspest.com/ Contact: Erica Brister & U.S. Pest ProtectionPhone: 615-590-1260Email: Erica@uspest.comSOURCE U.S. Pest ProtectionRelated Links

