Denny Waxman Offers One-On-One Macrobiotic Counseling in New York City

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York City is known for being highly congested, having a competitive job market and pricey living. Meaning you are working long hours and struggling to take time for yourself and your health. That is why it is important to find a macrobiotic counselor in the city. Fortunately, Denny Waxman , a macrobiotic counselor NYC, is here to help! Several times a year he travels to New York City to meet one-on-one with clients to discuss any health problems or concerns. And advise them on diet and lifestyle practices that will greatly improve their health. If you are unable to meet him in NYC, you can also make an appointment over FaceTime or Skype.Dates for One-on-One Macrobiotic Counseling in NYCSeptember 25-26December 5-6January 28-29Why Should I Make an Appointment with Denny Waxman?Top 3 Health Conditions People See DennyCancer – Recommendations around more emotional and psychological needs and supportOverweight/High Blood Pressure – Recommendation focus on diet and activityInfertility – Recommendations on family support, health, and alignment together. This is unusual because two people are involved rather than one.Other common issues include diabetes, cardiovascular issues, allergies, lyme disease, sleep problems, anxiety, eating disorders, and hypoglycemia. Keep in mind, you DO NOT have to have medical reason to make an appointment with Denny. Many clients come to him simple to be healthier, look younger, and improve their overall health. Schedule an appointment today!How to Setup a Macrobiotic Counseling Appointment1) Call 215-271-1858 to schedule an appointment with Denny Waxman (One hour long session).2) Next fill out the health assessment online which will include a health history (birth place and date), present concerns, or any other questions you may have.3) Along with that you will also need to send a recent headshot. It is important for Denny to see your face and get a good reading on your health to be able to give his recommendations.4) Meet him in NYC - The Lucerne Hotel (79th and Amsterdam) or setup a place with good wifi that you can Facetime or Skype.What to Expect in Your First Session for Macrobiotic Counseling?The first session is creating a clear direction for you, the client, about how to change your health and lifestyle. The great thing about being one-on-one with a macrobiotic counselor is the recommendations will be unique and personalized for your health concerns or needs. This means going over what not to do, lifestyle problems and causes, prioritize what you need to do, and discuss home remedies. You may find you just need one macrobiotic counseling session to get back on track or you may want to schedule follow up sessions. It is really up to you!About Denny WaxmanDenny Waxman has been a macrobiotic counselor since the 1970s and is one of the founders of American Macrobiotics. He has changed the food narrative away from a diet dependent upon animal & dairy foods. From the Mid-Atlantic Summer Camp, to opening Essene Market, and directing the Kushi Institute, he has been a pioneer of macrobiotics. His notoriety came after Dr. Anthony Sattilaro overcame cancer and credited Denny for saving his life in his book, Recalled by Life. Denny has written several books, founder of SHI Macrobiotics and teaches globally.Denny Waxman Macrobiotic Counseling in New York CityLearn more about his NYC counseling here



