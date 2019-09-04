Hoyer Statement on the President's Plan to Steal Funding for Military Construction Projects to Build a Costly, Ineffective Border Wall

"It is abhorrent that the Trump Administration is choosing to defund 127 critical military construction projects all over the country, including in Maryland, and on U.S. bases overseas to pay for an ineffective and expensive wall the Congress has refused to fund. This is a subversion of the will of the American people and their representatives. It is an attack on our military and its effectiveness to keep Americans safe. Moreover, it is a political ploy aimed at satisfying President Trump's base, to whom he falsely promised that Mexico would pay for the construction of an unnecessary wall, which taxpayers and our military are now being forced to fund at a cost of $3.6 billion. This is the action of a President desperate to focus attention on a perceived emergency in order to distract from his own broken promises and his Administration's controversies and failures. "The real crisis on our southern border is the humanitarian crisis caused by this President's inhumane policies of family separation, indefinite detention of innocent children, and refusal to provide for the basic needs of those in custody. House Democrats will continue to oppose these policies and push for responsible solutions to this challenge that comport with America's moral values and core principles. We will keep fighting to prevent this President from using taxpayer and military resources to build a wall that representatives from both parties have cited as ineffective and not worth the expense. We will stand up for our men and women in uniform, who are being put at risk by this decision and deserve better from their commander-in-chief."