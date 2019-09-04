Support.com and InstallerNet Partner to Bring Integrated Customer Support Solutions to Manufacturers & Service Providers

Support.com and InstallerNet Partner to Bring Integrated Customer Support Solutions to Manufacturers and Service Providers

Partnership leverages complementary offerings to resolve customer service, installation & technical challenges created by 7B connected devices.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Support.com , Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT), the full-spectrum leader in technical support solutions for businesses and consumers, and InstallerNet , an industry leader in delivering professional installation service solutions for the connected home and automobile, today announced the launch of a new end-to-end program designed to help companies deliver a better customer experience by getting the most out of their IoT devices both in the home and on the road.As connected devices continue to proliferate, managing the consumer lifecycle with a full range of customer installation and technical support services has become a critical requirement for companies that market directly or indirectly in the connected home or automotive space, including OEMs, dealerships, retailers and insurance and utility companies.Support.com and InstallerNet have created a fully integrated, single support solution that includes a professional network of installers, U.S.–based contact center agents and a comprehensive library of self-support tools. The new unified offering was developed to help companies struggling to meet customers’ soaring expectations for better service in the face of mounting frustrations with consumer technology. The combined solution includes phone or chat access to live agents, in-home setup and installation, live agent ‘virtual house calls’ and diagnostic step-by-step guides. This unique solution helps consumers with pre-sales questions, installation and issue resolution, as well as with learning and setting up new features, enabling them to get the most out of their technology at home or in the car, and supports business clients looking to protect their brand, improve business efficiency and build customer loyalty.Today consumers spend an average of two and a half hours between self-help and customer support and speak with three different people to resolve a connected device issue, resulting in more than 20% of connected devices being returned for refund. Interoperability issues remain a significant hurdle to connected device adoption. With today’s announcement from Support.com and InstallerNet, companies across industries such as smart home/IoT, automotive, insurance and retail can provide customers with a highly effective, holistic customer support and installation solution that solves interoperability issues. The joint program gives businesses confidence that their customer experiences are managed with a single point of contact to answer any product questions and troubleshoot problems, ensuring early success, increased satisfaction and reduced product returns.“Consumers are desperate for professional installation and set-up to ensure it’s working from the start, easy-to-find and follow self-support tools and seamless access to friendly agents for when they need help along the way. Together with InstallerNet, we’re giving companies a way to manage and re-energize the customer experience with integrated tools that solve these problems,” says Rick Bloom, CEO of Support.com. “Partnering with InstallerNet allows us to offer our customers in-home installation services for the first time to expand the breadth of our offering across the entire customer journey. Together, we provide a best-in-class, full-service customer offering.”“Our network of professional installers ensures that products work together the way they are supposed to. By demonstrating the products before leaving, customers experience early satisfaction with a deeper understanding. Through our Support.com partnership and platform integration, IoT device stakeholders have a single, cost-effective offering to support any distribution channel,” explains InstallerNet CEO, Tony Frangiosa.About Support.comSupport.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) is a full-spectrum leader in outsourced call center and direct-to-consumer technical support solutions. With more than 20 years of providing high quality technical support services to consumers and small businesses through white-labeled partnerships or direct solutions, Support.com has the expertise, tools and software solutions to troubleshoot and maintain all the devices in the connected home. The company’s skilled U.S.-based live agents and rich self-support tools troubleshoot more than 10,000 technical support issues consumers face on an ongoing basis. Support.com delivers high quality, turnkey technical support solutions for digital support experiences that drive customers to get the most of the technology. For more information, please visit www.support.com About InstallerNetInstallerNet is an installation solutions provider for the consumer electronics industry delivering content, technology, services, and logistics to CE retailers, manufacturers and installers. The company specializes in merchandising and coordinating consumer electronics installation services through the nation’s largest network of independently owned home and mobile electronics installers. It has developed a unique approach to better merchandise services through its branded InstallCard, that allows retailers to sell professional services like a gift card. With proprietary platform technologies InstallerNet can provide the complete package to meet and exceed customer expectations. Visit us at www.InstallerNet.com



