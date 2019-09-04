DOCTORS REPORT CLINICAL BREAKTHROUGH FOR U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY PRIVATE PRACTICES

HANDS-ON DIAGNOSTICS ANNOUNCES 2019 PRIVATE PRACTICE SUMMIT & SYMPOSIUM - ATLANTA, GA: SEPTEMBER 21 – 22, 2019

ASTORIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hands-On Diagnostics (HODS), the first and ONLY medical & business model of its kind created for the national physical therapy private practice community, announces their 6th Annual HODS Symposium and Private Practice Summit. This year, HODS will share new, breakthrough data about the success of adding diagnostics to private practices across the country. This engaging, educational and industry-changing event will be in Atlanta, Georgia from September 20 – 22 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Atlanta.

The theme of this year’s epic event is “Translating Diagnostic Data to Clinical Applications“. On hand at the HODS Private Practice Symposium and Summit will be over 100 elite physical therapy experts who are also HODS partners, along with new private practice owners who are searching for solutions to their physical therapy challenges.

Currently, the entire physical therapy community is in crisis. From the ongoing rise of staggering overheads to the reality of decimating diminishing insurance reimbursements, private practices are being challenged keeping their doors open. At the same time as a new crop of passionate, well-educated DPT graduates enter the workplace, which is a $30 billion plus industry, profits for private practices are at an all-time low: reported by the APTA to be about 10-12 percent. Every day, more and more private practices are forced to give up their precious autonomy or close their doors due to lack of profits.

With an eye on offering modern technology via diagnostics including MSKUS Ultrasound and EMG to physical therapy patients, Hands-On Diagnostics was founded by Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos and his partners Dr. Kostas Rizopoulos and CEO Craig Ferreira as a battle-cry and new business model for all private practices. Instead of seeing diminishing profits in private practices, HODS offers under one umbrella the tools to incorporate diagnostic tools in ANY practice in the U.S. The positive results for both practices and patients are dramatic.

“We knew we had to do something revolutionary to help our PT community,” noted Dr. Kostopoulos. “Now, our HODS partners are reporting 10X profits and better yet, patients are achieving 62 percent better outcomes. HODS is a new paradigm for all private practices.”

The 6th Annual Symposium and Summit will offer clinical and business sessions from Diagnostic and PT leaders including:

• How to Create 7 Figure Revenue Streams with Diagnostic Testing Implementation in Your Practice

• How to use Thrust Spinal Manipulation based on EMG results

• Where every PT owner can discover the Hidden $500,000 profit in their private practice

• Workshops on how to evaluate and treat patients using Musculoskeletal Ultrasound Imaging

• Mastermind Sessions from Top Producing Private Practice Owners

• “From Zero to Hero”: De-Code Strategic Planning for Immediate Revenue Generation

• Breaking News about a new study curing specific Lumbar Herniated Disc issues in patients

• Numerous Clinical Workshops

• An Awards Dinner open to all attendees

Tickets are limited. If you are a physical therapy private practice owner, register to attend here: ThePrivatePracticeSummit.com

To learn more about Hands-On Diagnostics, visit HandsOnDiagnostics.com

To schedule a call with HODS visit HodsMeeting.com

About Hands-On Diagnostics:

From the very beginning, Hands-On Diagnostics (HODS) has been a lone voice speaking out to the entire PT community with a brave new model for success for all private practices. Born out of a deep commitment to helping patients in pain through physical therapy; a reaction to the drastic profit loss in the PT community and a fierce necessity for survival, Hands-On Diagnostics is a reflection of the “never-die” attitude not only of its founder and partners but also of the founding principles of all PT private practices: to thrive as a business while helping people in pain with drug free solutions.



