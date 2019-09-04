Antique furniture and fine art from the estate of Hanford and Jack MacNider will be auctioned by Susanin's, Sept. 20th

Early 19th century American Sheraton pine quadruple chair back settee with four X form chair back supports, scrolled arms and a cane seat with green cotton cushion (est. $3,000-$5,000). American 18th century Chippendale chest on chest maple five-drawer chest atop a four-drawer chest, 82 inches tall (est. $2,000-$4,000). 19th century English mahogany library cabinet with an upper cabinet comprising two hinged doors with a central sliding door and a lower cabinet with two hinged doors (est. $2,000-$4,000). Egg tempera on board by Peter Hurd (American, 1904-1984), titled Day’s End, signed lower left and measuring 22 inches by 22 inches (sight) (est. $1,500-$2,000). Early 19th century American pine tall case clock with a face that reads, “John Taylor York Town 1810”, 92 ½ inches tall (est. $1,000-$1,500).

Hanford MacNider (1889-1968), who also went by Jack, was a soldier, businessman, statesman and even a presidential candidate over a long and brilliant career.

CHICAGO, ILL., UNITED STATES, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An impressive collection of antique furniture and fine art from the estate of Lt. Gen. Hanford MacNider and his son, the industrialist Jack MacNider – names synonymous with Mason City, Iowa, where they lived most of their lives – will be a major component in Susanin's Fall Premiere Auction on Friday, September 20th, online and in Susanin's gallery in Chicago. His son Jack (1927-2000) was the former president and CEO of Northwestern States Portland Cement Company, which the family controlled from 1908-1990.Furniture from the MacNider estate will be led by an early 19th century American Sheraton pine quadruple chair back settee with four X form chair back supports, scrolled arms and a cane seat with green cotton cushion (est. $3,000-$5,000); and an American 18th century Chippendale chest on chest maple five-drawer chest atop a four-drawer chest, 82 inches tall (est. $2,000-$4,000).A 19th century English mahogany library cabinet with an upper cabinet comprising two hinged doors with a central sliding door, and a lower cabinet with two hinged doors and a sliding panel, should command $2,000-$4,000; while an early 19th century American pine tall case clock with a face that reads, “John Taylor York Town 1810”, 92 ½ inches tall, is estimated at $1,000-$1,500.Two fine art lots carry identical estimates of $1,500-$2,000. The first is a lithograph by Mary Cassatt (American, 1904), titled Sara Wearing Her Bonnet and Coat (circa 1904), from an edition of about 100, unsigned. The second is an egg tempera on board by Peter Hurd (American, 1904-1984), titled Day’s End, signed lower left and measuring 22 inches by 22 inches (sight).Returning to furniture, an 18th century American Chippendale mahogany oxbow slant front desk above four drawers and raised on bracket feet is expected to finish at $1,000-$1,500; a 19th century tiger maple chest of drawers, 41 inches tall, should go for $1,000-$1,500; and an 18th century American Queen Anne maple high boy, 72 inches tall, is estimated at $1,000-$1,500.Rounding out the category is an 18th century American mahogany chest on chest, 70 ½ inches tall by 44 inches wide, expected to knock down for $1,000-$1,500; and an American 18th century Chippendale carved mahogany tea table, 30 inches in width with an estimate of $1,000-$1,500.Other lots in the auction expected to do well include a collection of Tiffany Studios mosaic glass zodiac panels and favrile glass mosaic tiles, an oil on canvas painting by Vietnamese artist Lê Phổ (1907-2001), a lacquered polyurethane Homme Chair by noted Czech artist Ruth Francken (1924-2006), and a collection of mostly early-to-mid-20th century Native American basketwork.Hanford “Jack” MacNider graduated from Harvard University in 1911 before returning home to Mason City to work as a bookkeeper in his father’s bank. He joined the Iowa National Guard and was a first lieutenant during the 1916-1917 Mexican Border Campaign. During World War I, he rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and went on to receive 13 service medals.After the war, MacNider returned to his father’s bank in Mason City and became much involved in Republican politics. So prominent was his place in the party that he was appointed assistant secretary of war (1925-1928). Then, in 1930, President Hoover named him the U.S. envoy to Canada (1930-1932). In 1940 he became Iowa’s ‘favorite son’ candidate for the U.S. presidency.An ardent isolationist, MacNider became an active member of the America First Committee, but he resigned three days before the attack on Pearl Harbor. After the attack, he went to the War Department in Washington and insisted on being recalled to active duty. He became a brigadier general in 1942 and saw combat action in the Pacific Theater (New Guinea and the Philippines).MacNider continued to serve in the Army until he was required to retire, in 1951, whereupon he returned to private life and his business interests in Mason City. He and his wife, Margaret, had three sons: Tom, Jack and Angus. MacNider passed away while on vacation in Florida in 1968.Jack MacNider the son followed in his father’s footsteps, first by serving in the military during World War II and later by earning a degree in business from Harvard University in 1950 (and two years later, a master’s degree with distinction from the Harvard School of Business Administration). He worked briefly for U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh before returning to Mason City.There, he served in various capacities at Northwestern States Portland Cement Company, at first in the sales department and then becoming a board director (1954), assistant to the president (1955), vice president of sales (1956), vice president and assistant general manager (1959), and president and general manager (1960). MacNider was regarded as a charming and gracious man.Susanin’s gallery is at 900 South Clinton in Chicago. Start time is 10 am Central, with online bidding available via LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted. Previews will be held Sept. 14th (from 10-2); Sept. 16th-19th (from 10-5); and Sept. 20th (9 am-12 noon).To learn more about Susanin’s Auctioneers & Appraisers and the Fall Premiere Auction planned for Friday, September 20th at 10 am Central, visit ww2.susanins.com. Updates are posted often.# # # #



