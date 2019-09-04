UPS Webinar Explores How To Attract Today’s Online Shopper

Join UPS experts on Sept. 12 for a discussion on enhancing the e-commerce experience for today’s empowered online shoppers.

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online shoppers today are savvier than ever, and they continue to expect more service, information and control from retailers. How can companies stay ahead of the curve and give buyers the e-commerce experience they’re looking for?

Join UPS (NYSE:UPS) experts Sean Flaherty, Vice President of Global Retail and E-commerce Strategy, and Kelly Brock, Director of Customer Retention in the Global Segment Marketing Group, for an informative webinar, Great Expectations: The 2019 UPS Pulse of the Online Shopper Results , taking place on Sept. 12.

The webinar will highlight the key findings of the latest UPS Pulse of the Online Shopper study, and provide insights on:

How to reach and capture new customers

How to reduce cart abandonment

Why delivery options are so important

How to leverage returns for loyalty

The 2019 UPS Pulse of the Online Shopper study captured evolving trends, preferences and expectations of online shoppers in 15 countries and regions, including the U.S., Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and India. The study offers intelligence that can help retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers grow and compete globally.

Great Expectations: The 2019 UPS Pulse of the Online Shopper Results takes place Sept. 12 from 1-1:45 p.m. and is free to participate. Click here to register . Sign-up is available until the start of the event.

About the UPS Pulse of the Online Shopper study

The UPS Pulse of the Online Shopper study evaluates consumer shopping habits from pre-purchase to post-delivery. The study, which was fielded by PwC in early 2019, is based on a survey of more than 18,000 online shoppers worldwide. Respondents made at least two online purchases in a typical three-month period.

