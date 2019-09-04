Performance Workwear Brand Truewerk Completes Seed Round

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DENVER (Sept. 4, 2019) - Truewerk, the performance workwear brand tailored to modern professional trades and industrial athletes, has closed a $1.6 million seed round with participation of Vigeo Investments, RZC Investments and Roundhouse Collective.

This round of funding was led by Roundhouse Collective, the private equity group that includes Outdoor Research CEO Dan Nordstrom, outdoor industry executive Steve Meineke, and an ensemble of business leaders from the outdoor apparel and gear segment. Roundhouse Collective also led Truewerk’s previous seed round.

RZC Investments is a private equity firm based in Bentonville, Arkansas, which includes Steuart and Tom Walton. Vigeo Investments is a private, family fund led by Felix Energy CEO Sky Callantine, which holds a diversified portfolio of real estate, operating companies, and other private investments.

“The quality of this investor group and their alignment with our mission to protect, promote and empower Industrial Athletes means a great deal to us. With the backing of this seed round, we will continue to invest in building our world-class team and expanding our global supply chain to keep up with rapidly increasing demand,” says Brian Ciciora, founder of Truewerk. “Our direct-to-consumer business is strong and our model positions us well for sustained, organic growth, and the ability to deliver value to our partners over the long term. We work every day to shine a light on the contributions industrial athletes make to society and provide them with the performance apparel they need to do the work that keeps our country moving forward.”

Truewerk markets performance apparel designed and produced to withstand the environmental and physical challenges associated with construction, mechanical trades, utility work, work at height, and other demanding trades. Truewerk apparel is available for purchase online at www.truewerk.com.

For more information about Truewerk, please direct inquiries to Account Manager Max Krapff at max.krapff@rygr.us.

About Truewerk: Truewerk began with the belief that we could make today’s workers safer, more comfortable and sharper looking by creating workwear using modern materials, greater attention to detail and a stronger connection to the job-site. Founded on a simple but strong belief that business should be a platform for advancing humanity—not just profiting from it—Truewerk seeks to support, educate and inspire customers to be stronger and smarter than the job at hand. www.truewerk.com

###

Contact: Max Krapff

Max.krapff@rygr.us

970-924-0704 ext. 200



