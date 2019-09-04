Angolan ambassador to Netherlands delivers credentials

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 4 - Angolan ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Maria Isabel Resende Encoge on Wednesday handed over the credential letters to King Willem Claus Ferdinand.,

At the time, the Angolan diplomat expressed personal health wishes to the King and the desire to see the political-diplomatic and cooperation relations between the two countries strengthened.

King Willem Claus Ferdinand reciprocated the wishes, recalling "the ties of cooperation that have always existed between the two peoples."

Maria Isabel Resende Encoge was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola to the Kingdom of the Netherlands on 15 May this year.

